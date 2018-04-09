Here Is How Frida Kahlo Met The Nehru Girls And Ended Up Wearing A Sari

If you have been even remotely acquainted with the name of Frida Kahlo, chances are that you are obsessed with her. The reasons might vary from her art to her ideology or from her inspiring life story to her magical realism.

Now, what if I tell you that there exists a picture of Kahlo dressed in a sari? Intrigued? What if I add to your curiosity and tell you that Kahlo somewhere had a connection with the Nehru girls? Do I talk Latin to you? Here, let me take you through an interesting anecdote from history.

Many of you must be acquainted with the Instagram page Border&Fall. If you scroll down the page you will come across a picture of Frida Kahlo draped in a sari. Here is the image:

If you look closely you will find two more recognizable faces in the picture: Nayantara Sahgal and Rita Dar, the daughters of Vijayalakshmi Pandit. Recently Scroll cracked the semblance and approached Nayantara to ascertain if it was actually her.

“I am on the right of the picture, my sister Rita on the left,” confirmed Nayantara. She thus narrated an anecdote from the yore.

Incidentally, Vijayalakshmi Pandit (Jawahar Lal Nehru’s sister), played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle as did the rest of the Pandit family. It was owing to her family’s contribution to the freedom movement that they rose to prominence.

The prominence threw them in contact with the Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek and his wife Soong Mei-ling. The couple facilitated them to get a university education at a time when the British imperialist government threatened to sabotage the education of all the children from the revolutionary Pandit family.

The girls after they graduated from Wellesley College in the summer of 1947 went to Mexico owing to their ties with China. Not only did they get to visit the legendary Frida Kahlo there but also dress her.

“I had just graduated from Wellesley College in the summer of 1947. We visited Frida whom our host in Mexico knew,” shares Nayantara Sahgal.

Frida lived in her childhood home, La Casa Azul in 1947. Her spinal problems had aggravated by then and she mostly wore corsets to stabilize her back. The Pandit sisters got to visit Frida at her home.

“We put her in one of our saris and she loved it. Frida gave me two beautiful photos of herself, inscribed by her,” recollects Nayantara.

H/T: Scroll