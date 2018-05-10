Here Is How Daisy Khan Started Working On Women’s Empowerment To Tackle ISIS Recruitment

“Could we help people understand – group by group, community by community, whether it be in mosques and Islamic centres around America, in a women’s mosque in California, at the United Nations, or in the halls of Congress – that ISIS is not Islam,” raises Daisy Khan.

Daisy Khan is the founder of the Women’s Islamic Initiative for Spirituality and Equality. In her book Born With Wings: The Spiritual Journey of a Modern Muslim Woman, Daisy shares how she began working for the spiritual empowerment of the new generation Muslim Women.

One day when she was addressing a community group a question was asked: “What can we do about ISIS?”

It was in 2014 when al-Qaeda was the most dreaded figure in the world and ISIS was functioning rather covertly. It was back when the heinous face of ISIS had not been fully visible to the world and it was disguising itself as the successors of the historical caliphate of 632 AD. The group projected itself as the leader of the worldwide Muslim movement that aimed to unite Islamic territories. It was unlike what we know about ISIS today.

Despite that ISIS was quietly seeping into “communities, homes, and the intimate psyches of women and girls” writes Daisy.

This is when Daisy and her team pondered: “As we had done with other issues, we asked ourselves if there was anything further we could do to address the increasing global threat posed by extremists and prevent further extremist recruitment.”

Daisy wondered if there was a way to expose the real face of ISIS to the world. She writes: “Could we help people understand – group by group, community by community, whether it be in mosques and Islamic centres around America, in a women’s mosque in California, at the United Nations, or in the halls of Congress – that ISIS is not Islam?”

In 2012 Daisy had heard the news that “an eminent professor of Islamic studies – a PhD working at a university in Saudi Arabia” has joined ISIS. She writes, “It illuminated for me the seriousness of ISIS’s tactics for luring young, impressionable women into joining their cause.”

This is when Daisy decided to get to the root of the problem: “Determined to become fully familiarised with the extent to which ISIS was using online tactics to lure young men and women to their cause, our WISE team attended a debriefing session at a law- enforcement headquarters.” The topic of the debriefing session was was “digital tactics of extremism.”

During the session, Daisy got to watch lucrative videos and listened to the music of the movement called the “cupcake jihad.” Everything about the video was inviting. She also came across a glossy magazine called Dabiq which resembled Vanity Fair magazine. Daisy writes: “The back pages of the magazine, though, were more like Popular Mechanics, with ad after mail-order ad for explosives and weapons, and how-to tutorials for bomb making. Chapter titles included “Earning Money,” “Transporting Weapons,” and “Bomb Making.”

The girl giving out the presentation explained the reason: “Elise pointed out that even if these extremists were people who lived on the margins, even if they had failed in the wider world, they were lionised within the ISIS culture. In a twisted way, they then became role models to recruit others.”

Daisy writes: “A new and frightening kind of social phenomenon had emerged, which Elise called the “echo effect,” with these trendsetters providing a template for other aspirants.”

This is when Daisy could connect the dots. She writes: “When I heard this, I recalled the insecurities I felt as a young woman. Would I have been ripe for recruitment by fringe elements? Remembering my fascination with edgy activists who had inflamed the arguments about Rushdie, I could understand how impressionable young people, especially those who felt disenfranchised or lost, could find themselves drawn into these kinds of movements. But there was a difference. Even when my faith was in doubt, I had had my family. I knew I would never have crossed that line. Still, I understood the vulnerability. Suddenly, the next step of my mission became clear.”

Daisy realised that they “were looking at the next frontier for the empowerment of Muslim women.” She effectively zeroed down the next group that needed to be reached out to. She shares: “We had been training the thought leaders and imams, reshaping the dialogue, informing communities – but we now had to look inward. The next group we needed to reach was our own rising generation of young women.”

There and then itself Daisy chalked the idea for the next WISE Up campaign.

Daisy writes: “The WISE Up report would provide concrete facts about Islam and about ISIS – a good start. A vulnerable, information-seeking young woman could come upon our material or click on our website. We would provide the information, the reality check, that might make the difference in her life – that might even save her life and prevent a family’s heartbreak.”

H/T: Scroll