Here Is A Look At The 10 Women Who Made It To The Forbes India 30 Under 30 List

Business magazine Forbes’ 30 under 30 list is out and it features Indians in their 20s who are “shaping new India” with their determination and passion in their respective fields. Of the 30 people, 10 women have been selected and include names like actor Bhumi Pednekar, pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, and Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, among others.



The selection was done on the basis of the impact that their achievements have and their ability to disrupt the status quo, scalability of the business or line of work and their ability to be a long-term player, says the magazine.

Let’s have a look at the profile of the women who made it to the list:

Bhumi Pednekar

Ever since she entered Bollywood back in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar has been a name that is associated with hard-hitting films that are both critical and commercial hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Mithila Palkar

At the young age of 24, this mass media graduate created ripples in the world of viral content when she posted her ‘Cup Song’ on Youtube and garnered millions of views. Palkar has worked in commercials and films such as Katti Batti and Muramba but has left her true mark by working in web series like Official Chukyagiri, Annoying Things, and Little Things.

Suhani Parekh

With her experimental and unconventional approach to design, Suhani Parekh launched her label Misho in 2016. Her creativity was instantly recognized and soon awards started pouring in. She won the Grazia Young Fashion Award in March 2016 and the Elle Graduates award in January 2017 followed by the Elle Style Awards in 2017. Her brand had adorned the pages of Vogue Paris twice and once the cover of Vogue Arabia, presenting Rihanna wearing her jewelry.

Shraddha Bhansali

She is the founder of Candy & Green, an ingredient-centric clean-eating vegetarian all-day restaurant and bar in Mumbai. Inspired by her experiences in the villages of China and Iceland where she relished their vegetarian cuisine, Shraddha’s idea and purpose behind the venture has been her passion for wellness and mindful eating.

Deepanjali Dalmia

Quitting her high-paying job at Ernst & Young in Manhattan, Deepanjali turned to entrepreneurship as she realized that her passion was in something else. She came up with a prototype of a sanitary pad made up of bamboo fiber, as it has high absorbance levels, and corn, for its soft texture. “We wanted a product that was completely organic and natural and wouldn’t cause rashes or allergies,” said Dalmia.

In September last year, her company Heyday Care has begun to sell its sanitary napkins in New Delhi and Mumbai and is actively preparing for taking their product online as well.

Janhavi Joshi and Nupura Kirloskar

Founder of BleeTech Innovations, Janhavi and Nupura manufacture India’s first wearable watch for the hearing impaired. The watch record sounds like a doorbell, fire alarm, a baby’s cry or a dog’s bark into a connected app which is notified to the wearer of the watch with unique vibration patterns, colours and icons and what’s more is that watch can send a help signal to five emergency numbers!



Savita Punia

Goalkeeper of the women’s Hockey team, Savita Punia is the reason that made her team qualify for the Rio Olympics after 36 years. In the Asia Cup, she won the goalkeeper of the tournament award and got her team a slot at the 2018 World Cup in London.

Heena Sindhu

The former no. 1 shooting champion, Heena Sindhu is someone who does not know the concept of giving up. Even though she went through a physiotherapy and painful treatment for her a finger injury and her fingers trembled while shooting, she still clinched gold at the Commonwealth shooting championships in Brisbane, Australia, last October.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Playing as an all-rounder for the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur proved her talents in the World Cup final last July when she made 171 runs in the semifinal against Australia and made the final one of the most-watched women’s cricket matches ever.

