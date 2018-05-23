Here Are Two Interesting Salad Recipes To Whet Your Mango Appetite

It’s mango mania at IWB right now. We are putting mangoes in everything and we are overeating because if you didn’t notice it the first time we are literally putting mangoes in everything!

We thus set out in our search for healthy alternatives to consuming mangoes because let’s just face it there is no doing away from this luscious fruit of heaven. Guess what? We hit the jackpot and found some interesting mango based salad recipes. Here are two of them for you all to try and get lost in the mango sutra:

Mango and spinach salad

Mango and spinach together? We say why not!

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Salt, to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

Salad

3-4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup cubed mango

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds; 3 tablespoons hemp seeds

Method: In a small bowl, whisk together oil and lime juice. Season to taste and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine salad ingredients, top with dressing and toss and you are good to go!

Mango summer salad with cheese

Mango and cheese together? With the two best ingredients in the world, this recipe is literally heaven sent.

Ingredients:

500gm ripe mango

10gm mint leaves

50gm mixed lettuce

50gm onion

50gm cherry tomato

10ml lemon juice

5gm chopped mint

200ml olive oil

30gm feta cheese

5gm salt

6gm black pepper

10ml honey

10gm sunflower seed

Method: Cut mango in cubes and add onions & tomato. Add some chopped mint leaves to the salad. Pour a few drops of olive oil and honey. Toss together with salt and pepper. Arrange salad in a plate with mix lettuce and pour remaining dressing on top of it. Garnish it with a few sprigs of mint leaves, feta cheese, and sunflower seed.