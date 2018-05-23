Here Are Two Interesting Salad Recipes To Whet Your Mango Appetite
- IWB Post
- May 23, 2018
It’s mango mania at IWB right now. We are putting mangoes in everything and we are overeating because if you didn’t notice it the first time we are literally putting mangoes in everything!
We thus set out in our search for healthy alternatives to consuming mangoes because let’s just face it there is no doing away from this luscious fruit of heaven. Guess what? We hit the jackpot and found some interesting mango based salad recipes. Here are two of them for you all to try and get lost in the mango sutra:
Mango and spinach salad
Mango and spinach together? We say why not!
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice
Salt, to taste
Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
Salad
3-4 cups baby spinach
1/2 cup cubed mango
1/4 cup chopped red onion
2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds; 3 tablespoons hemp seeds
Method: In a small bowl, whisk together oil and lime juice. Season to taste and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine salad ingredients, top with dressing and toss and you are good to go!
Mango summer salad with cheese
Mango and cheese together? With the two best ingredients in the world, this recipe is literally heaven sent.
Ingredients:
500gm ripe mango
10gm mint leaves
50gm mixed lettuce
50gm onion
50gm cherry tomato
10ml lemon juice
5gm chopped mint
200ml olive oil
30gm feta cheese
5gm salt
6gm black pepper
10ml honey
10gm sunflower seed
Method: Cut mango in cubes and add onions & tomato. Add some chopped mint leaves to the salad. Pour a few drops of olive oil and honey. Toss together with salt and pepper. Arrange salad in a plate with mix lettuce and pour remaining dressing on top of it. Garnish it with a few sprigs of mint leaves, feta cheese, and sunflower seed.
