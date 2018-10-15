Here Are Three Interesting Coconut Water-Based Recipes Which Are Perfect For Navratri Fasts

Are you one of those people who start feeling dizzy and starved just at the mention of fasting? Do you find the entire idea of fasting absolutely obsolete? If yes, then we have something that might change your mind. Intrigued? Read on.

It is not just by chance that every year Navratri is celebrated at two junctures of seasonal change. The weather is changing and your body has to adapt and get used to the changing weather. This is the reason why our immunity is at an all-time low at this time and this is where fasting comes to our aid. The science and logic behind the food recommended for fast are rooted in Ayurveda and its underlying principles.

For instance, we abstain from grains because they are harder to digest. Also, sweet potato and potato feature in a lot of fasting recipes because of their high fiber content, which makes them easier to digest and we consume dry fruits because just a handful of them supply us with plenty of nutrients and minerals.

Detoxification is one of the major motives of fasting. As already mentioned, the idea is to go easy on the body and the simplest way to do it is by cleansing it. The same reason why fruits are an integral part of the fasting menu.

And just in case you are beginning to wonder if I am trying to convince you to give up all the delicacies and fast, I want to tell you that I have a game changer for you i.e. coconut water. Not only is coconut water a delicious way to detoxify and hydrate the body, but it also comes packaged with a plethora of nutrients. It is literally a superfood when it comes to fasting. But wait, I know you have your excuses ready? Can’t deal with the hassle of scouting for tender coconut and cutting it open? We have a solution for this as well.

The newly launched Sun Coco Coconut Water saves you from the efforts of finding tender coconut in North Indian markets and also, from the effort of cutting through the hard shell of coconut to ripe its goodness. A world away from highly flavoured fizzy drinks, Sun Coco coconut water has a distinctively nutty, delightfully delicate taste, contains no artificial flavours or colours, and is sweetened by natural sources. You can keep a few cans in the fridge or cupboard and enjoy a taste of the tropics whenever you feel like it.

Not just that, owing to its versatility and soothing sweetness, this coconut water can be incorporated in a plethora of recipes, thus making even the fasting food really interesting. Don’t trust us? Here are three recipes which are sure to change your mind:

Strawberry Popsicles

METHOD

Mix all the ingredients and blend until they are liquid smooth and completely mixed. Pour the mixture into popsicles molds. If you are inserting the popsicle sticks, allow popsicles to freeze for 1 to 2 hours and then insert wooden sticks. Allow to freeze completely before serving. Once popsicles are completely frozen, run popsicle molds under lukewarm water for about 30 minutes. This makes removing ice pops much easier.

Kiwi and Coconut Granita

METHOD

Stir together the coconut water and sugar/honey. Add kiwi puree to the coconut water mixture. Pour into a wide metal baking pan and freeze until edges are icy (about 30 minutes). Use a fork to stir icy edges into the middle of the pan. Repeat every 20-30 minutes until mixture is frozen and looks like flaky crystals, (about 1 1/2 hours). Keep covered in the freezer until ready to serve. With the help of a fork, scrape granita into bowls and serve.

Non-Alcoholic Sangria

METHOD

Mix the lemon slices, lime slices, chopped grapes, and orange slices in a large pitcher in a bowl. Add Grape juice, lemon juice, and orange juice. Refrigerate until ready to use. Just before serving, add the coconut water. Mix well.

Happy fasting, folks!