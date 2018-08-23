Here Are The Powerful Women Listed In LinkedIn’s Most Viewed Profiles List

LinkedIn, the professional networking site, has unveiled its fifth edition of ‘India’s Power Profiles 2018’, which includes the names whose profiles have been viewed the most in the year 2017. The list, as the firm said, includes 73 professionals across eight categories namely influencers, CEOs, technology, marketing & advertising, internet, human resources, finance & social impact.

Director of brand and consumer marketing for APAC & China at LinkedIn, Srividya Gopani, announced this year’s list. He, in a statement, said, “All of them are examples of members who invest in their own professional brand and continue to inspire the community around them. They have not only had exciting career journeys but participate in meaningful dialogue, offer perspectives and perhaps drive conversations across many of the 50 million-plus members in India.”

“LinkedIn Power Profiles 2018 is a celebration of the most viewed professionals in India, those who are great examples of strong professional brands that inspire our 50+ million members across the country. These Power Profiles have not only had exciting journeys, but they participate in meaningful dialogue, offer perspectives, and continue to engage all our members, including young career starters,” Gopani added.

However, of the 73 professionals, only 28 are women. Actor and influencer Priyanka Chopra is one of the recurrent names in the list and women leaders like Debjani Ghosh (President at NASSCOM) in the technology category, Nisaba Godrej (Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products) in the CEOs category, and Suchita Salwan (CEO and founder, Little Black Book) in the Internet category are debutants in the list.

Other names in the list are CMD Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (LinkedIn Influencer), founder and CEO of YourStory Media Shradha Sharma (LinkedIn Influencer), Chairman of Accenture India Rekha M Menon (CEOs), Apple India Head Parul Mattoo (Marketing & Advertising).

Under the Social Impact category list, VP – CSR of Deutsche Bank India Ruchi Khemka, Program Manager India at McKinsey Social Initiative Shruti Kapoor, founder of Simply Blood Kiran Verma, founder and CEO Vision 2021 Rachna Sharma, and Chief – CSR at Mahindra and Mahindra Sheetal Mehta have made an entry this year.