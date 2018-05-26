Here Are The Dos And Dont’s Of Keeping Iftar Food Healthier During The Holy Month Of Ramzan

The holy month of Ramzan is on, and the 14-15 hours of fasting demands to be broken with a conscious choice of food.

Kejal Sheth, nutritionist, and weight management expert, shared with Vogue India, “During the daily Ramzan fast, the body uses its carbohydrates reserves completely and the fat to provide energy, once all the calories from the food consumed during the night have been used up. This leads to dehydration, which serves as a frequent catalyst for headaches, tiredness, and fatigue.“

She added, “Once the fast is broken at dusk, the body can rehydrate and gain energy from the foods and drinks consumed. But having not eaten for a long period, it becomes difficult for the body to grasp so much food and water.” If you’re looking to make the most of this month of fasting and feasting, follow Sheth’s guide to a healthier Ramzan—your body will thank you for it.“

The traditional Iftar consists of four elements—fruits, beverages, savouries and desserts.

She says, “dates are a great way to break the fast as it provides natural sugar and minerals like potassium, manganese, and copper, apart from being a great source of fibre.” She suggests, “Consume at least two dates along with two to three glasses of water to keep your system hydrated. A traditional sherbet is also a healthy option, as drinks based on milk flood the system with natural sugars like lactose and nutrients.”

She further advises, “Chicken soup or fish broth also makes for a great candidate to break the fast with, as they are flush with protein. After opening your fast, stick to meals rich in protein like meat, fish, chicken, pulses, lentils, millet, beans and yoghurt. The delicacies of this month include firni and falooda, but you’d be better off opting for a fruit parfait or coconut water with fresh rose petals.”

Sheth recommends eating everything in moderation. “Moderation is the key when it comes to appetisers. Swap out the deep-fried munchies like samosas and vadas in favour of baked chicken spinach patties, steamed chicken appam and healthy pulses,” she advises.

She also advises to “steer away from foods saturated with sugar, as they can cause a spike in insulin, while processed drinks will lead to extreme hunger pangs. High-carb foods are also a no-no, as they take longer to digest.”

“Instead, make the most of the month by opting for balanced meals containing healthy carbohydrates like brown rice, millet rotis, whole wheat pasta, and breads, as well as protein in the form of chicken, fish, pulses, lentils, dals and good fats like avocado, olive oil, almonds and walnuts. Remember to consume 10-12 glasses of water in small quantities, and you’re golden,” she adds.

Image used for representational purpose