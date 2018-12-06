Here Are The 4 Indians Who Made It To The Forbes List Of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

Aiming to acknowledge and celebrate the women “icons, innovators, and instigators who are using their voice to change power structures and create a lasting impact,” Forbes has come up with its 2018 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

This year, the list has certainly given us a reason to rejoice as four women from Indian origin have been named in it, in comparison to just one Indian woman making it to the list in 2017.

The ones who have made it to the list include CEO (HCL) Roshni Nadar Malhotra, entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra, and Chairperson (HT Media) Shobhana Bhartia.

Here is what took these women to the top of the game:

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

At #51, not only is Roshni at the highest spot in comparison to the other Indian entries but also happens to be among the youngest people on the list.

Assuming responsibility as the CEO of HCL Corporation in 2009 at just 27 years old, she soon added “executive director” to her title the following year. She also happens to be the Vice Chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies and the Chairperson of its CSR Committee.

Kiran Majumdar-Shaw

India’s richest self-made woman, Kiran needs no introduction. At #60, Kiran has been recognised for her foray into the lucrative US biosimilars market, inviting investors, and uplifting the market.

Founder of India’s largest biopharmaceutical firm, she has also invested in research infrastructure and scientific talent and heads a lot of philanthropic initiatives.

Shobhana Bhartia

The chairperson and editorial director for India’s largest listed media company, HT Media, Shobhana has been put at #88 in the list. Shobhana happens to head HT Media’s tutoring arm, Studymate, which has expanded into coaching students for the admissions exam required by India’s elite engineering schools. She also launched the business weekly MintAsia in Singapore and then bought Webitude, a social and digital media outfit in 2013.

Priyanka Chopra

The woman at #94 in the Forbes list, Priyanka dons many hats with the utmost ease. In fact, she was the only woman of Indian origin to make it to the list last year. The first Indian actor to lead a drama series on American television, Priyanka happens to be one to the most successful Bollywood actors to cross over to Hollywood.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and UN Foundation Girl Up Champion, Priyanka is attached to a plethora of social pursuits and keeps making waves for her philanthropic pursuits as well as her acting.