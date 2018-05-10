Here Are Some Stunning Pictures Of Begum Para From A 1951 Photo Shoot For ‘Life’

Looking at the stringent censorship today I find it hard to fathom if there could have existed something in the film industry that as much as connotes the word ‘bold’. I was therefore in for a surprise when I came across pictures from a 1951 photo shoot of yesteryear actress Begum Para.

While we marvel at the magic that the silver screen weaves for our eyes there always remains a craving to go behind the screen and take a look at the illustrious lives of all these iconic actors and film personalities.

Begum Para was one such iconic actress who ruled the industry in the 1940s and 50s. And before you imagine her clad in an opaque sari being all melodramatic I would like to halt your imagination.

Life Magazine’s celebrated photographer, James Burke was one of the blessed few who got to witness the lives and personalities of these stars. A 1951 photo shoot of Begum Para that he did became a sensation almost instantly. Why? Think as much as you want to of a demure yesteryear actress, Begun Para was anything but that.

The photoshoot was the true manifestation of the word sensuous: bold albeit tasteful. The black and white pictures from the photoshoot are sure to leave you aghast and fascinated even today. Don’t trust me? Here, take a look:

H/T: HomeGrown