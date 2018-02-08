Here Are Some Inspiring Moments From The First Disabled-Friendly Pride March In Mumbai

The sun is blazing, people are sweating, there is so much rush, and yet I see smiling faces. I can spot enthusiasm, happiness, and pride. Nobody is affected by the heat and the crowd as it’s not every day that one gets to openly walk the streets screaming for freedom.

The Queer Azaadi Pride was a sight of sheer delight. It has been over 10 years that Mumbai has been doing these marches and each year there is a little more acceptance than the last. I decided to speak to the members of the group and gain a bit more insight into the happenings.

In conversation with Ankit Bhuptani:

Do you have a theme for the pride march every year? What was the theme this year?

Yes, we have different themes every year and this year’s theme was to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement. This was to signify that though the British left the country, their laws such as sec. 377 still bind our society with harsh biases and stereotypes.

Has the acceptance level for the LGBTQ community increased over the years?

Yes, it has increased. Every year we see more and more people coming for the pride march. This year there were around 14,000-15,000 people on the streets for the parade. Various groups were supporting the March this year, including some corporate houses.

Tell us about the impact of the Pride March.

There’s more awareness regarding the LGBTQ community, and the aim is to encourage people to accept us as we are and to tell them that there’s nothing wrong with LGBTQ people. Pride March is successfully communicating this more and more to people every year.

What is your expectation from political bodies?

When section 377 was asked to remove or change, the judiciary couldn’t do anything because the parliament plays a role in this. Parliament takes a decision based on the vote bank, so people at higher and lower levels in the parliament must be sensitized regarding the community to take actions politically.

What are some of the other initiatives that QAM Mumbai supports or has started?

Our main initiative is the Pride March. We also are a part of various other events and workshops held for the LGBTQ community. Whenever there’s a need, we are there for the support. For example, when TV9 Media house compromised with personal details of some LGBTQ members for their show, we had protested against them. We provide financial assistance to groups who want to initiate pride march anywhere in the country.

What advice would you give someone who is afraid to come out of the closet?

There has been no better time than today to come out with your identity because of the large-scale awareness and dialogue on LGBTQ rights. There are so many support groups that help you to deal with society so gather some courage and come out of the closet as we are always there to help you.

The march began at 4pm on the grounds of August Kranti Maidan, the location being in sync with the theme. Thousands of people marched together screaming slogans like, ‘Humko kya chahiye? Azadi.’

Debendra Nath Sanyal, the second runner-up of Mr. Gay World India Pageant, walked with his mom this year. When asked about his experience, he said, “This was my fourth year walking for the pride. For the first time, I walked with my mother Arundhati Sanyal and my partner Ankit Andurlekar. I was so happy to experience the unimaginable amount of acceptance from my mom not just for my partner and me, but also for the entire LGBT community. We need more parents like her so that a lot of individuals from the LGBT community feel loved, wanted and accepted.”

Similarly, I asked Aashish Rathi what the importance of the March is in his life. He said, “Well, as a gay guy who’s not been really connected with others in the community, Pride is mostly about observing other people feeling free to express their sexuality and gender, out on the streets, in front of everyone, unafraid of any mistreatment and prejudice. And one of the things that really matter to me like in both the pride parades that I’ve been to is the straight supporters. I had amazing friends who went to the parade with me, who yelled at the top of their lungs, demanding equal rights. Like even though I think that I’m pretty self-sufficient and independent, it’s nice to know that there’s so much support out there.”

This year even a mom’s network group was spotted at the March. Neha Chopra said, “This pride was special. It was my first! We were representing our JAMMS group and were walking the Mumbai Pride 2018 as moms for equality. As a mother, I don’t want my child to grow up in a prejudiced world. I want to help build a better India where our children aren’t afraid of coming out. For me, the pride experience was a resounding reminder that sexuality is not a choice, love is. I was overwhelmed and overjoyed in celebrating our country’s unique diversity and putting up a united front as an ally.”

With her face painted and a flag in hand, Vanessa Dcunha told me, “I go to Pride because I identify as a human first, and I believe that there should not be any emphasis or discrimination based on any other kind of identity created by society. At Pride, all are one- everybody leaves their roles, titles, status, religion, etc. behind to celebrate love. And that is so beautiful and positive- just what the world needs, and especially our country.”

All in all, it was a great experience and more than ever made people realize the importance of real freedom. It was fantastic to see Mumbai Pride March being inspired by Namma Pride, Bengaluru, and make it disabled-friendly. This is the first disability-friendly pride in Maharashtra, with a ramp for disabled persons to get on to the stage if they wish to speak.