Here Are Some Heart-Wrenching Stories From The Families Of The Indians Killed In Iraq

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Sushma Swaraj revealed the terrible details of the whereabouts of 39 Indians, abducted by Islamic State in 2014 in the Mosul town of Iraq. She declared them dead and informed that a mass grave with the bodies of 39 Indian construction workers has been discovered by Iraqi authorities.

The bodies were discovered northwest of Mosul near a village called Badush. It was in the summer of 2014 when large areas of Northern Iraq were captured by the Islamic State group. It was around the time when IS was at the zenith of its power and controlled nearly a third of Iraq.

Mosul and its nearby areas were recaptured by Iraq last year. During the search operations, the authorities came across a huge mound of dirt in an area near Badush and the local residents confirmed it to be a mass grave. The authorities used radar to confirm that the mound indeed was a mass grave and thus the bodies were exhumed. While these are the facts stated and restated what followed is where the pain seeps in.

The relatives were informed and DNA samples were collected to verify the dead bodies. Now imagine losing all contact with a loved one and hearing about them after 4 long years only in the context of their death! This is not a story of the mass grave, this is a story of all the kins of all the men who went missing for 4 years only to be declared dead at the end of it all.

“I want to see my husband’s face one last time,” is the constant refrain of Usha. She is the widow of one of the 39 men killed by IS in Iraq’s Mosul, Surjit Singh Mainka. Surjit was a carpenter by profession and the only breadwinner of the family. His family had to take a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh to send him off to Iraq as they were hopeful that something great would come out of it. All the hopes are shattered now and the loan still needs to be repaid. “After the death of my husband, Surjit was the last hope for the family,” cries Surjit’s mother.

Balbir Chand is yet another one of the men who went missing in Iraq 4 years ago. As soon as his wife Babli heard the news she rushed to the Ludhiana mini-secretariat. Her husband left for Iraq in 2010 and did not contact the family after June 6, 2014. The fact that Balbir’s name is missing from the official list of dead Indians yet again condemned Babli to fade away in uncertain hope. Babli had to resort to selling milk of the buffalo that she reared to meet daily needs after her husband went missing.

Kamaljit Singh’s mother had been living in apprehension for four years, somehow standing the jolts that came in his absence. The news of his death has now come as the final blow to her and her husband’s already battered spirits. His parents are in denial of the fact that he has died. The news of his death was not something that they were expecting after years of hardship and flickering hope.

“For four years, the Union minister was meeting us as if we were part of a family. Today, the minister ended the story by issuing a statement on television. Why were we informed in such an insensitive manner? What stopped them from calling all of us and then telling us in person?” This is the outcry of Gurpinder Kaur. Her brother Manjinder Singh was among the men who died, and is survived by his old parents. “We have just half an acre of land and are in debt. After Manjinder, there is no other breadwinner. My mother is a cancer patient,” adds Gurpinder.

“They are saying our son has died. Is it even possible to locate a body after four years of death? We are not performing any last rites as there is no reason to believe the government now. The minister has not given us any proof,” asks Nirmal Kaur, mother of Malkit Singh. Malkit’s parents have to repay a loan of Rs. 2 lakhs that they took to send him to Iraq only to lose him forever. The only source of money for the family is assistance of Rs 20,000 the state government is giving the families.

“I see nothing ahead,” said Kulwinder Singh’s wife who had been working as a domestic hope to make ends meet until her husband returns. She earns around Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 per month through her work.

“If my husband were alive, both my sons would have completed their education and got respectable jobs. Today’s news has shattered all my hopes. I have lost all faith in the government,” said Gian Kaur, wife of Balwant Rai.

“We are not sure if we should believe this news or not. All these years the government was claiming my son was alive. Today it announced he is dead. Which statement should I believe? Tomorrow, they will bring somebody’s mortal remains and tell me he is my son, and they expect me to believe it?” says the heartbroken father of Jatinder Singh.

These families that had waited all this while through hardships suddenly find themselves in a very dark place. Going through the heart-wrenching stories of these families I realized that there is something worse than death- an open-end, an infinite wait for someone lost. Death has an ending, a finality, a literal nail in the coffin. In this case, these families get no closure and some of them keep withering in a hopeless hope.

H/T: The Indian Express, Hindustan Times