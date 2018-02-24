Here Are Some Easy Solutions For Your Weak, Always Chipping, Discoloured Nails

Just a fun fact about nails before we start our guide to make them healthier. Nails grow faster in the summer than in the winter, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Different times of the year, age, genes affect nail growth.

Now for all those who are tired of watching their nails chip, yellow, and get weaker with every passing day, we have some helpful suggestions from an expert and she also explains what works best for our nails.

Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr. Madhuri Agarwal decoded the reasons for weak nails to Vogue India. She says, “You can have weak nails as part of your genetics, in which case they’ll be such from birth. Skin disorders like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis also weaken the nails. If you eat a lot of junk food and your diet isn’t very healthy, you could be deficient in calcium and vital nutrients like proteins, which can contribute to weak nails. Overuse of nail polish and treatments like gel nail services or artificial nails can weaken your nail bed, if not done by an expert.“

She adds how the current favourite gel and acrylic nail treatments can weaken our nails if not done by an expert. She recommends to take a break from these treatments once in a while and moisturise and manicure them during the break.

Madhuri also explains how bendy nails are a sign of weak nails. She says, “Bendy nails (when the outer corners of your nails start to curve inwards) are a sign of thin, weak nails and low keratin. This could also mean that you’re deficient in vitamin D or calcium, or have a thyroid concern.“

Habits to avoid:

Using bad quality nail polish. “Yellow nails can be a sign of vitamin deficiencies or fungal infections. Using bad quality nail polish and leaving it on for long periods of time, like a month, can also cause discolouration. If you have dehydrated skin and nails, try to use a lighter colour as darker ones can cause yellowing of the nail bed.“

Picking on nail polish or cuticles. “If you keep on picking it and traumatising your nails, your cuticles will look ragged and you will develop an ingrowth problem.“

Habits to adapt:

Good diet. “Your nails are made of a protein called keratin. If your nails are weak, you first need to make sure you’re consuming enough protein in the form of chicken, fish, dairy products or eggs to strengthen your nails. Fruits, vegetables, and nuts containing vitamins A, B, and C also help in making your nails stronger.”

“Take supplements that are rich in micronutrients to strengthen your nails. Vitamin A, B, D and amino acid complexes containing folic acid and iron give you a nutrient fix and strong nails.”

Hydration. “It’s important that you use a hydrating hand cream three-four times a day, massaging your cuticles in particular.“

Oils for strengthening. “Coconut oil is the best to use for your nails. Simply massage it into your hands, focusing on your cuticles once a day. Vitamin E oil also helps with your nails. You can use a mix of almond and olive oil with coconut oil as well.“

Home remedies. “You can use off-the-shelf nail masks or you can make your own. Take one egg yolk and add 2 tbsp of milk or cream to it. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to nourish your nails.“

Have a happy healthy nail-grooming day!

H/T: Vogue India