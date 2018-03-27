Here Are Some Dos And Don’ts Of Preserving Chemically-Straightened Locks

Sleek, straight, and sexy locks have frankly never just been a fad. It’s a style that has rocked every era and will continue to do so. From Avril Lavigne and Jennifer Lopez to Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, it’s undoubtedly every diva’s favourite.

However, to get poker straight hair we have often found ourselves juggling between which one of the methods is less harmful – temporary or permanent. Skincare specialist Dr Harshna Bijlani distinguished between the two and told Vogue India, “Chemically straightening your hair will ensure manageable tresses for a longer period of time. You won’t need to invest time or money in temporary hair treatments that utilise heat and damage your hair on a daily basis. On the flip side, it alters the bonds of your hair and can cause long-term repercussions by making your hair coarse and brittle. The harsh chemicals used can also actively contribute to hair fall and hair thinning.”

“Temporary hair straightening treatments are actually kinder to your strands and don’t alter the natural bonds on your hair. However, they may not hold up against extremely frizzy or curly hair, and might require regular upkeep and maintenance, which will involve both cost and time,” she added.

The different types of chemical straightening available in the market are Cysteine, Keratin, and Olaplex treatments and rebonding. Cysteine being at the lowest level of permanency and rebonding being at highest giving poker straight hair. Rebonding breaks the natural bonds in frizzy hair and replaces it with bonds in the desired structure.

Speaking of the ill-effects of the chemical treatments, Dr Bijlani explained, “The strong chemicals used in these treatments penetrate your hair and break the bonds, which changes of the shape and texture of your hair. While this is what you want from a straightening treatment, it also damages your tresses. Contrary to popular belief, all straightening solutions are not the same. Ideally, you should go for a consultation with your hair expert to examine your hair’s porosity, texture, density, curl pattern in various areas, and its overall health, and then determine the right treatment for you with his or her help.”

She also suggests giving chemically treated hair as little exposure as possible. “All hair gets damaged by the environment, especially straightened hair. Your hair has been stripped of its natural oils and been exposed to chemicals. This leaves your locks more sensitive to environmental elements, like the sun, weather changes and pollution. This is what makes it essential to implement a good haircare regimen after opting for a permanent straightening treatment, to prevent hair fall,” says Bijlani. She adds, “Right after the treatment, avoid swimming or going on a vacation that will leave your hair exposed to the sun for long periods.”

Preserving steps after treatment:

“Since chemically straightening your hair is a harsh treatment, you need to observe certain precautions. You can’t do whatever you want to it, and still expect it to feel soft. Stay away from heated styling implements.”

“Heated treatments are a no-no as well. If you absolutely must use a blow-dryer, opt for the cool mode to avoid damaging your hair with heat.”

“Wash every two-three days, condition just as often, or more if required. Straightened hair tends to be drier and brittle, so try to include deep conditioning once a week or every 10 days.”

“A good tip to retain moisture after straightening your hair would be to use a good quality leave-in hair serum after you shampoo it.”

“Incorporate hair vitamins into your diet before you go in for the straightening session—this will help strengthen your hair while preventing hair fall and thinning.”

“Maintain a healthy diet that is rich in antioxidants and good fats to strengthen your tresses.”

H/T: Vogue India