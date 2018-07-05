Here Are Five Books From India That KR Meera Suggests Everyone Should Read

If you are a woman and seek a vantage point to comprehend India and Indianness as portrayed in literature then there is nothing better than approaching it through the lenses of a modern feminist writer.

In a recent column for Scroll, award-winning writer and journalist KR Meera shared a list of 5 books that everyone should read. Here is the list, as recommended by her:

Yuganta: The End of An Epoch

Iravati Karve

Translated from the Marathi by W Norman Brown



An enlightening book which introspects about the history, sociology, anthropology, and psychology of the mythological characters of the Mahabharata. The reason I like this book is best explained by the author herself: “Besides giving a glimpse into that which is eternally human, old literature of this type makes one aware of cultural alternatives in human choice, and also of the surprising fact that some of the newest literary and philosophical trends are but a new form of an old nagging.”

Women Writing in India: 600 BC to the present

Edited by Susie Tharu and K Lalita



This book in two volumes is one of the most prized possessions in my personal collection. It offers a collection of texts from 600 BC onwards, marking and documenting the growth of women’s writing in India. These volumes were of great help while writing *Hangwoman*. Over the years, it has transformed me and sometimes I feel nervous when I find that some of the truths I decipher from my own experiences have already been told by other women, who lived in places and times I have no idea of.

My Name Is Radha: The Essential Manto

Sadat Hasan Manto

Translated from the Urdu by Muhammad Umar Memon



The most haunting stories I have ever read, which are the most relevant in today’s socio-political condition. Stories like “Toba Tek Singh” and “Thanda Ghosht” are real gems of Indian literature. I wish these stories were taught in classrooms at all stages of life.

My Story

Kamala Das



One of the most haunting books I have ever read and which should be read by every man, woman and transgender person across the world. This book which dared to ask, ‘Was every married adult a clown in the bed, a circus performer?’ liberated women’s writing in Malayalam from chains forever.

The Emperors of the Peacock Throne

Abraham Eraly



I sincerely believe that this book will give every Indian not only a sense of history but also an understanding of the society we are living in. At a time when history is manipulated and fabricated, it will give us an idea of how to view our present and past objectively.

H/T: Scroll