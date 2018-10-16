Here Are Celebrity Yogini Deepika Mehta’s Three Tips to Combat Stress

Celebrity yogini Deepika Mehta swears by the relevance of yoga in modern times. She says, “On a physical level, yoga is a complete form of exercise where you’re working your body as one unit. But it’s also the yoking of the body and the mind to create a state of oneness. This state is even more important today, as there are so many simulations and distractions we face. Yoga gives you perspective and helps you delve deeper to find yourself.”



Deepika discovered the magic of Ashtanga yoga in 2001 and since then has been hooked to the style. However, she is of the belief that just because she found her style in Ashtanga, it doesn’t have to be the same for everyone else.

She says that the right way to discover your yoga style is to “find an instructor that connects with you.” She adds, “I developed a passion for Ashtanga yoga from my teacher, late Shri K Pattabhi Jois, and today, I go to Mysore to practise with my current teacher, R Sharath Jois, to feel at peace with myself. Also, remember to be focused, have discipline and stay strong mentally—this is one thing I observe and admire about all the celebrities I teach.”

Here are Deepika’s tips to combat stress as shared by Elle India:

Connect to disconnect

Meditate for five to 10 minutes with guided sessions on apps like Calm and Headspace. Available on iOS and Android.

Practise resonant breathing

Take time out at your desk to stretch, and breathe in and breathe out for five counts. Do this every hour to check in with yourself and relax.

Try the Reclined Goddess pose

Supta Baddha Konasana is an asana where you lie down and join the soles of your feet, creating a butterfly-like posture. Place your hands on your belly and lower your knees to the ground every time you exhale

H/T: Elle India