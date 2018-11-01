Here Are 7 Indian Women Artists Who Had Us Enchanted This Inktober

October is the month of festivities, changing weather, Halloween and what else? You guessed it right, art enthusiasts, October also is the month of Inktober, the drawing challenge where the participating artists are supposed to do one ink drawing a day the entire month.

Inktober has certainly grown since it was started in 2009 by Jake Parker. Over the years, it has evolved in a sort of yearly tradition, with artists all over the world becoming a part of this art carnival. This year, the artists had to work on a list of prompts for each day. Here’s the list:

My Instagram feed was a riot of ink this October and of course, I loved every bit of it. But the highlight for me was certainly the Indian artists who made this Inktober even more intriguing with their desi aesthetics. I have thus compiled a list of artists who had me smitten with their illustrations. Here’s the list:

Pallavi

Pallavi’s 3D illustrations with their neat aesthetics have a distinct appeal for the eyes. They are fun, quirky, and each one of them resonates the spirit of Inktober. Here’s my pick from her collection, which attracted me for its colors connoting to nostalgia and the healthy message that it gives out. I specifically loved how she played around the day’s prompt “poisonous” and turned it around. Here is the illustration:

Aditi Shashtry

Adorned in the shades of brown, Aditi’s illustrations exude the true spirit of fall and October. Living by the name of her Instagram handle ekcup.chai, she has done all her illustrations using black tea. Here’s my pick from her collection reminding me of everything that the month of October stands for:

Sarah Modak

Taking inspiration from science and the general law of nature, Sarah has ensured to make this Inktober both artistic and informative and of course extra brownie points to her because a little extra gyan never hurt anybody, right? Here’s my favorite pick from her illustrations, because honestly with the flu taking a toll on my body in this changing season “all the women in me” are literally tired:

Nidhi

Nidhi has largely drawn inspiration for her artwork from the experience of being a woman in India. Here’s my pick from her collection resonating the state of mind of every woman in the country during the times of #MeTooIndia:

Arnica Kala

Arnica exploited memories from her recent Ladakh trip to create her Inktober gallery this year and we give a double thumbs up to her travel-inspired feed. This illustration had my heart for the absolute cuteness and travel inspo, embedded neatly by the artist:

Garima Joshi

Garima has evoked the lazy laidback spirit of October for Inktober and all we have to say is, “we feel ya, girl!”

Here’s my pick from her collection:

Malika

Malika’s Inktober illustrations are fun, boisterous, and super reminiscent of our childhood. Need I say more? Here’s my pick from her collection: