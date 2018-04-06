Here Are 3 Women Who Dared To Go Beyond Their Comfort Zones And Live A Dual Life

We often find ourselves wondering if we are making the most of our lives. The answer to which, most of the times, is a constant refrain of ‘no’. Life is ephemeral, we have so much to do and social media is replete with hashtag YOLO. The challenge, however, is to break free of the confirming premises of our comfort zones.

How many of us take the pains of venturing beyond our comfort zones to tap possibilities that lay inert within so many? Home Grown has been on a constant quest to answer this question. The aim is to find out individuals who have “mastered the art of living ‘double lives.” And the results are downright inspiring.

Intrigued? Here are stories of three women featured by Home Grown who are trying to extract it all from the sack of life and living not just one but two of them.

Anisha Kohli

Anisha is a lawyer and a fashion blogger. While you gawk at the uncanny contrast, Anisha effortlessly switches between the two and aces in both. Anisha holds a masters degree in law from the UK. She boasts of an illustrious carrer in law and is currently working in an investment bank in London.

Despite her demanding career Anisha manages to find quality time for her fashion blog Fashion and Frappes. She co-founded the blog along with her sister and best friend. Just in case you are going to dismiss her duality thinking that she does the blogging as a sort of respite from her career, think again!

She is dedicated to her blog just like she is to law. Her blog has featured on a number of platforms and the co-founders have worked with some big brands. Their blog has taken them to places and Lakme Fashion Week is one of them.

For Anisha Duality “is the idea that you don’t, and shouldn’t be restricted from doing anything you want to do – it’s okay to be greedy and want to do more. There is no other way you will know and realise all the things you are capable of.”

She has found synchrony among her two paths. While a lot of people wonder if her blogging makes her compromise with her career as a lawyer she has a different take on it.

Anisha says, “I see it differently – I definitely think my work as a lawyer helps me when blogging and my work as a blogger helps my day job. My work as a lawyer keeps me organised and helps me write.”

“I bear a charmed life” is the quote from Macbeth that Anisha lives by. So much so that she has even tattooed it on her upper arm. The tattoo is what gives her a perspective, especially when she tends to complain about something trivial.

Manojna Acharya Katte

Manojna says that she is passionate about creating spaces. Her designing aesthetics involve “dreamy spaces derived from a diminished memory that evoke a sense of familiarity.” The idea is well reflected in her work as an architect.

Through her endeavor to express, Manojna has opened the avenues of one more world to her i.e. theatre. “Theatre! Theatre means different things to different people. According to me being on stage gives me a kind of boundless creative space like no other,” says Manojna. She adds, “The other side of me is an extremely dramatic one that demands me to be simply mad, let go of any set-notions I might have had about doing anything.”

Manojna has a favorite child though. “Architecture is and always will be my first love. It is the one thing that can keep me up all night for several days while working on something,” she says.

Manojna is of the view that duality “is an idea that stems from the fact that a restlessly expressive individual is just not satisfied enough with one means of communication. The left and the right side of her brain are constantly screaming out for attention. It isn’t an easy choice though. One must empty the vessel in order to fill it in with something new.”

She keeps her two worlds apart though, never mingling the two. “If one gets caught up in trying to apply theories from one profession to the other, ideas would just get lost. I completely forget that I’m an architect while I do anything stage-related. At the same time, in order to not lose my ways of working as an architect, I must constantly keep practicing and never stop.”

Here is a quote by Ursula K.Le Guin that she lives by:

“The creative adult is the child who survived after the world tried killing them, making them “grown up”. The creative adult is the child who survived the blandness of schooling, the unhelpful words of bad teachers, and the nay-saying ways of the world. The creative adult is in essence simply that, a child.”

Milanjeet Bhullar

Duality for Milanjeet “is being here and there.”

Milanjeet had been juggling a handful of lives when she decided to slow it down and settle for two. She chose architecture and fashion designing. Her professional career as an architect started with small favors done for friends and family. Before she could realize it she had landed her first major project. She redesigned the longest running restaurants and nightlife venues in Bangalore, Opus.

While she always had a knack for fashion she didn’t have enough money to buy designer clothes during her college life. In that sense, Milanjeet is a girl like you and me and the designer in her was born out of that girl.

“I wanted to be unique and define my own style so I decided to just make my own clothes and took a few stitching lessons from my mother. Next thing I’m stitching clothes for myself and friends, and working on a clothing line for a fashion show hosted by a local bar and nightlife venue in Pune, High Spirits. Two years since, and I’m collaborating with artists/friends exploring the extents of design in everyday clothing,” she shares.

She presents the daunting picture of her dual life to us. “It’s tough especially when you want to do everything under the sun and are also too lazy to get up and do that ‘everything’ every day. But I push myself every day to do that one thing I really want to, and then when I’m bored of it I just move on to the other thing I really wanted to. By the end of it, you find yourself juggling the two, caught in duality, the architect riding off the energy of the tailor and vice-versa.”

“Just Do It” by Shia LaBeouf is the quote that keeps her fuelled and forever chasing her dreams.

H/T: Home Grown