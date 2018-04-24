Here Are 3 Librarians From Mumbai Who Are Keeping Books Alive In The Digital Times

If you are a book lover like I am you’d absolutely understand the kind of sentiment that a library invokes in me. Oh, what respite it is to shuffle through the yellowed pages of the Bronte in the times of e-Books!

The instant I enter a library I am like an eager kid in a toy shop running from section to section in the quest for the perfect genre. Somehow it’s always the classics! The eagerness then gives way to confusion as I sit with like ten copies from the British and the American Romantics. The confusion then settles to a calm contemplation as I zero down on the perfect book ready to get lost in it.

Now talking about the library culture in Mumbai, calling it strong would be an understatement. There exist in the city libraries so old that they themselves are a thing to be studied now. Instead of succumbing to digitalization, there are libraries that keep the tradition of books alive and kicking. Meera Ganapathi recently explored some of the most intriguing libraries in the city and interviewed the librarians. Here are some of the libraries that she mentioned in the piece that she wrote for Soup recently:

Leaping Windows

The world is going digital and the books are taking the brunt. In the atmosphere sustaining a library is an art more than anything else. Bidisha Basu and her husband Utsa Shome came up with a brilliant idea to reinvent the library culture in India as they started Leaping Windows. It is a library and a café for comic books, graphic novels, and manga.

Meera describes the place, “I was once a member of Leaping Windows, they’d deliver manga, graphic novels and comics home based on your order on their website. I loved the service and the collection, so when they opened a space, I couldn’t wait to check it out. It took me two years to get there, but I wasn’t disappointed at all. This cozy little space is filled with comfortable cushions, just the right kind of lighting and a collection of books that makes you feel greedy and impatient.”

Bidisha the librarian and co-owner says, “You get people who have never read a comic before and that’s the most interesting part of the job. It’s exciting to introduce them to comics.” She was fascinated by the Manga cafés during her stay in Japan but that doesn’t mean that she was always into comics.

“I was also one of those people who didn’t take graphic novels seriously. But in Japan, everyone from a three-year-old to a seventy-five-year-old is reading one on the train. I didn’t know comics could have so many genres. It was an eye-opening experience,” Bidisha shares.

Meera certainly left the library with “a mental note to renew my[her] membership here.”

Trilogy

“What do we absolutely love? Books. And people who love books. Avid readers make great human beings,” says Ahalya the co-owner of the absolutely photogenic Trilogy.

Ahalya and her husband and co-owner Meethil Momaya have paid special attention to gather books that you wouldn’t easily find in most other libraries.

“We stay away from most ‘bestsellers’, reasoning that people have access to those and at very low prices too, so we prefer to use our precious resources to stock interesting books that aren’t marketed with such a big noise,” explains Ahalya.



“Voracious readers are bound to be destroyed by greed at the bookstore here. In fact the entire space, is filled with quaint, charming details; tie and dye cushions propped against walls make for cozy reading corners, a few shelves have colourful post-its full of recommendations, the walls are that edible shade of mango yellow, and a tree outside the window lets in just the right amount of dappled sunlight to make you feel like you must stay a little longer,” writes Meera.

Nehru Centre Library

“A librarian should not only love books, she should also love people,” says Arati Desai. She is the Head Librarian at the Nehru Centre Library in Worli.

Arati shared with Meera that she still has the same passion for her job that she had when she began 35 years ago. “People find it hard to believe, but it’s true,” asserts Arati.

“The space is the cleanest we have been to so far. Obvious pride is taken in keeping it spotless, comfortable and accessible. The leaves of the plastic plants are dusted every day, the chairs in the reading room are ergonomically designed and the librarian’s office has glass walls so no one hesitates to walk in, everyone feels welcome here,” Meera describes the library.

“Let me tell you I’ve even swept and swabbed my library, there’s dignity in everything that you do at work,” says Arati when she is asked if there is any part of her job that she finds irksome.

She is affirmative that the books are nowhere near dead and the jam-packed halls of literature festivals are what she sees as a literal proof of that. She, however, believes that it imperative to keep pace with the changing times. Arati says “Librarians need to embrace the internet, to reach out to readers.”

The Nehru Centre website even boasts of an extremely user-friendly online catalog and even the Facebook page of the library is regularly updated.

H/T: Soup