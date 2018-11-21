Here Are 15 Ways To Be Allies To Transgender Folks, Not Just On TDOR But Throughout The Year

To mark the Transgender Day Of Remembrance (TDOR) yesterday, Sampoorna India, a network of intersex and trans-India across the globe, commemorated all the trans folk who lost their lives to violence generated by transphobia.

Sampporna came up with a list of 15 ways to be an ally to transgender folks, “not just on TDOR but throughout the year.” Here’s the list:

“The burden of educating others to work on their prejudices must not rest on the shoulders of the oppressed. Educate yourself and others on trans issues.”

2. “Push to create employment opportunities for trans people in your workplaces. Pass on freelance work you know about to trans people.”

3. “Lend spaces to trans people at subsidized rates/free for the purpose of shelter/creative arts practices/ running our independent collectives for social change.”

4. “If you are a health care provider make health services accessible to trans folks at subsidised rates. Push for an anti-discrimination policy in your health centres/ hospitals /clinics.”

5. “If you are making a film on trans people, involve us in your script writing, enable us to decide how we are represented. Do not cast us as objects of ridicule or as victims.”

6. “If you hear of a case of violence against trans people, join protest actions. Pressurise local administrations to ensure justice.”

7. “If you see a trans person being misgendered in media, write to the editors, tag the newspaper on social media, demand a rectification and public apology.”

8. “If you see a trans person being harassed in public or private spaces, intervene. Don’t look away. Stop the harassment. Make sure you let the perpetrator and onlookers know it’s not okay.”

9. “If you know of a gender non-conforming kid in your family or friends’ circles, reach out, offer support. Make sure the child knows they are loved no matter what.”

10. “If you are a teacher, talk about trans issues in your class. Prescribe readings to sensitise your students. Have open discussions in class about non-normative genders and sexualities.”

11. “Support trans issues as a cis person. But be sure to step back from spaces that belong to trans folks who want to share experiences and strategies internally. Allyship is as much about stepping forward as it is about stepping back. Be self-critical in your solidarity.”

12. “It doesn’t matter how long you have known a person or in what capacity. Always use the person’s chosen name and gender. Familiarity or a long-term relationship is no excuse for dead naming or misgendering.”

13. “When there is oft repeated prejudices about trans women who do street-based labour being voiced, stop them. Steer the conversation towards the structural exclusions trans women face which forces them to do vulnerable street based labour.”

14. “Do not place the burden of breaking the binary on transfolks are oppressed by it. Do not shame binarian trans expressions. The binary is often self affirming and a place of safety from harassment for some trans people.”

15. “Accept gender diversity and expressions. Do not impose your notions of who is an “authentic” trans person based on physiological/medicalised pre requisites or understandings.”

Source: Sampoorna India