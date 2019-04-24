Heptathlete Swapna Barman Bags Silver At The Asian Athletics Championship 2019

At the ongoing Asian Athletics Championship 2019 held in Doha, Tuesday saw India’s 12-toed heptathlete Swapna Barman clinch silver.

With an aggregated total of 5993 points, Swapna finished second after Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Vornina, who won gold with a world-leading 6198 points. However, Swapna had her personal bests in the 200m and the shot put and topped the high jump while she lost some crucial points in the javelin throw.

Talking about her performance, Swapna said, “I’m not very happy, I am not pleased with my javelin throw result. My preparations were not good, I’m an injury queen, you know…had a problem with my ankle.”

During the selection trial for the Asian Athletics Championships, Swapna could not squat during her training sessions because of a combination of hamstring and knee injuries. She was advised by the doctors to undergo knee surgery, but she chose not to, as she wasn’t convinced about being able to return pain-free after going under the knife.

H/T: The Hindu