Hema Deora, Wife Of Late Congress MP, To Represent India At Asian Games 2018

Almost till 50 years of her life, Hema never played the game of cards – Bridge. At 67, she is all set to represent India at the Asian Games 2018 later this month. For the first time, Bridge is featuring in the Asian Games and Deora is one of the 24 players in the Indian squad who will be flying to Indonesia.

Hema is the wife of late Murli Deora, who was the president of the Congress party’s regional committee in Mumbai for 22 years (1981 to 2003). She actually picked up the game from him to understand his obsession with it. Hema shared that he spent hours on weekends playing Bridge with friends.

“He was a marvadi and most of them play Bridge,” Hema told Scroll. “I used to make him and his friends such nice tea and they would never even acknowledge. I remember, one day I asked him if he enjoyed the quiche I made. He said, ‘I don’t remember.’ I said, ‘This is a bit too much.’ What is so fascinating about this game that they totally forget everything else?”

To experience the fascination, she started playing cards in 1999 after her two children grew up and went for higher education. “In the beginning, I was very bad,” she recalled. “I literally had to learn the basics of cards – what is spade, heart, diamond, clubs,” Hema added.

She then hired a coach, JM Shah, who started playing Bridge in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, in the sixties and had even represented India in this game several times.

Within less than two years from then, Deora participated in a national selection trial and won it, which gave her the chance to represent India for the first time in Sri Lanka. “We won the trophy and then went to Bermuda for the world championship, but we didn’t do well there,” said Deora.

Since then, she has represented India in places such as Shanghai, Karachi, Monte Carlo, Tokyo, and Jordan. We wish her all the bets!