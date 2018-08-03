Hema Deora, Wife Of Late Congress MP, To Represent India At Asian Games 2018
Almost till 50 years of her life, Hema never played the game of cards – Bridge. At 67, she is all set to represent India at the Asian Games 2018 later this month. For the first time, Bridge is featuring in the Asian Games and Deora is one of the 24 players in the Indian squad who will be flying to Indonesia.
Hema is the wife of late Murli Deora, who was the president of the Congress party’s regional committee in Mumbai for 22 years (1981 to 2003). She actually picked up the game from him to understand his obsession with it. Hema shared that he spent hours on weekends playing Bridge with friends.
“He was a marvadi and most of them play Bridge,” Hema told Scroll. “I used to make him and his friends such nice tea and they would never even acknowledge. I remember, one day I asked him if he enjoyed the quiche I made. He said, ‘I don’t remember.’ I said, ‘This is a bit too much.’ What is so fascinating about this game that they totally forget everything else?”
To experience the fascination, she started playing cards in 1999 after her two children grew up and went for higher education. “In the beginning, I was very bad,” she recalled. “I literally had to learn the basics of cards – what is spade, heart, diamond, clubs,” Hema added.
She then hired a coach, JM Shah, who started playing Bridge in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, in the sixties and had even represented India in this game several times.
Within less than two years from then, Deora participated in a national selection trial and won it, which gave her the chance to represent India for the first time in Sri Lanka. “We won the trophy and then went to Bermuda for the world championship, but we didn’t do well there,” said Deora.
Since then, she has represented India in places such as Shanghai, Karachi, Monte Carlo, Tokyo, and Jordan. We wish her all the bets!
Seeing her expertise at the game, she was asked to write columns on the game bridge by Mid-Day and Jetwings, the in-flight magazine of Jet Airways. “Whenever I meet [Jet Airways chairman] Mr Naresh Goyal, he jokes that his flights are always full because of my columns,” said Deora.
In her columns, Deora writes about a hand of the bridge that either she has played or interesting ones that have been passed on to her by others.
Speaking of the Asian Games, she said she never even dreamed of being part of something as prestigious as Asian Games but she also believes that she has earned the spot in the Indian team.
Deora is part of the mixed team and women’s pair events at the Asian Games. In the team events, three pairs form a team. This means the result of the match is dependent on how each of the three pairs play. “I don’t know what to expect at Asiad because I don’t know how every pair will perform,” said Deora.
Her practice routine for the games includes playing with her partner three times a week, along with practicing on the online portal Bridge Base for two hours daily.
Deora’s team won bronze in the Asia Cup in June, which served as a selection event for the Asian Games. “We could have won gold but one particular pair’s performance was not up to the mark and we lost badly. We were doing quite well before that,” she said.
Deora believes the Indian bridge squad should be able to win at least three medals in Indonesia and hopes that success at the Asian Games can translate into bridge moving out of clubs and becoming more popular in India, especially among the youth. The youngest player in India’s 24-member Asiad squad, Sapan Desai, is 37, while as many as eight were born in the 1950s.
“This is not the case in other countries,” said Deora. “We play against teams whose players are much younger. In other countries, bridge is introduced in schools and colleges. I hope the same can be done in India.”
H/T: Scroll
