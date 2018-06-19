Hello, Peanut Butter Lovers! Here’s A Breakfast Bar To Give Your Tummy A Soulful Treat

Looking for ideas to make mornings yummier? This amazing recipe will end your quest. A bar that has peanut butter, jelly, and cherries and is so, so versatile.

They can be crumbled into a bowl of cereal or can accompany your glass of milk, and are so fuss-free that they can be taken along anywhere.

Here’s how you can bake it.

Ingredients:

3 cup oats

½ cup almonds

½ walnuts

1 tsp salt

½ cup coconut oil/canola oil

½ cup honey

2 tbsp + 4 tbsp peanut butter

4 tbsp mixed berry jam

A handful of fresh cherries (halved and pitted)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Line a square cake tin (7-8inch) with baking paper and set aside. In a food processor, add the walnuts and almonds, blend with one tsp of oats until a fine powder like texture is achieved. Add oats and salt and blend again until it’s fine. Add honey, reserving 2 tbsp for later. Add oil, about 2 tbsp of peanut butter, and blend until it forms a dough. Divide the dough into ¾ and ¼ pieces each. Spread the ¾ piece into the lined tin using your hands and top with the rest of the peanut butter. Spread the mixed berry jam, add the cherries, and crumble the ¼ piece of dough over the top. Bake for 20 mins at 180 degrees until the top part is golden and brown. When warm, pour over the remaining honey and cut into squares.

You can substitute oats with Quinoa flour if you want. If you want to enhance the peanut flavour, you can use ground peanuts. The mixed berry jam can be replaced with any fruit jam of your choice and the cherries are optional.

