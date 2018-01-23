“Hell No” Was Ashley Judd’s Response When She Was Asked To Take Her Shirt Off At 1st Audition

During a panel discussion at the Sundance Film Festival, Ashley Judd opened up about her very first encounter with misogyny in Hollywood. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the discussion was titled “Univision Communications Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins” and aimed at bringing out practical ideas to bring about changes.

Judd talked about how her first audition yielded to a screen test where it was between some other girl and her and she was asked to take off her shirt. She was brave enough to voice the opinion that their acting should be evaluated instead of their breasts and rejected the overture with a “hell no”.

Ashley has always been outspoken against instances of misogyny and abuse like the Harvey Weinstein scandal. and a group of Hollywood filmmakers and power players have joined her in her initiative.

According to Hindustan Times, talking about her decision to open up about her history of sexual abuse, she said, “I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator’s shamelessness which he put on me and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs”.

