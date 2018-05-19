Heena Tops HBSE 12th Board Exams With 98.2% Marks, Aspires To Become Scientist Like Stephen Hawking

Heena of Government Senior Secondary School, Patel Nagar, Hisar, topped the HBSE 12th board exams this year with a score of 98.2% marks.

Heena uses only one name and aspires to become a scientist just like Stephen William Hawking. She expressed that topping the Haryana Boards marks her first step towards her dream.

A student of the non-medical stream, Heena shared with Hindustan Times: “I always followed Stephen William Hawking, who is my ideal and wanted to become a Scientist like him. I feel today after my results declared that, I stepped the first ladder to become Scientist.”

Heena also shared how she adopted smart ways of studying. She sought out help from the internet, teachers and her books whenever she was confused about some topic.

Heena’s father, Prem Kumar who works at a photo framing studio shared: “My daughter is a really hard-working girl. She got 6th position in her class X examinations. After finishing her classes, she starts her studies for two hours and 3 hours, early in the morning.” He also shared that Pooja has made him really proud and looks forward to her bright future.

Heena’s mother Pooja is a housewife shared how she has high hopes for her daughter: “I was making tea when the result announced she came shouting and hugged me. I am sure that my daughter will become a good scientist one day.”

Heena now aims to get into a reputed engineering college to pursue her B.Tech in Computer Science.