Heena Sidhu Shares How Her Husband Believed In Her And Pushed Her To Score The CWG Gold

Despite an injured trigger finger, Heena Sidhu has indeed surprised the country and made us all proud of her CWG performance. The shooter who clinched not just one but two medals for the country has been flying high post the feat and recently took to Instagram to extend her gratitude.

Heena had been undergoing physiotherapy for her finger and was really apprehensive about her performance before the event. She delivered a painstakingly average performance in the Precision round and trailed in the 7th position with 286 points. The start of her Rapid round wasn’t commendable as well, as she scored just 95 in her first attempt. The shooter, however, made a brilliant comeback in the last two shots and scored 99 in both to reach the third place.

Her performance left everyone awestruck as she set a good example of perseverance. Heena displayed impeccable strength of mind through her gold-winning performance. In her recent Instagram post, she shared how her husband was the support that kept her going all this while.

She opened her post by extending her gratitude. She wrote, “I would like to thank everyone in my team for preparing me for the finals. I had stopped believing in myself but my team did not. They prepared me well and they prepared me hard.”

She then shared how her coach and husband Ronak Pandit became instrumental in her victory. She wrote about how he kept believing in her even when she lost self-confidence.

Heena wrote, “I owe it to my coach and husband Ronak Pandit for preparing me for the finals and he told me that my best will come in the finals even though my training were never this high. He actually said it 3 days back… ‘you are going to win the sports pistol with your personal best’ i thought he’s trying to cheer me up after training. But he knew that I am on my learning curve and it will improve when I demand it. So when the day came and the pressure was high I applied all my skills and delivered my best. ”

“So this medal is for my team, coach Ronak, Pierre Beauchamp and Alaap for putting in the hard work and believing in me,” wrote a jubilant Heena.

Here is Heena’s Instagram post:

It warms our heart to see husbands not just supporting their wives but motivating them to push their limits. Just a few months ago Alexis Ohanian, to mark his wife Serena Williams’ comeback to the game after giving birth had planted billboards on her way to the game to cheer her up. Husbands like Alexis and Ronak rather come as harbingers of good times and equal marriages. More power to these husbands!