Healthy Monsoon Snacking Time With Baked Spinach And Almond Parcels

Let’s swap the classic combo of chai with pakodas with some healthy snacks this monsoon? Maybe with some spinach and some almonds?

The combination of spinach and almonds blends deliciously in Chef Ajay Chopra’s high-protein appetizer Baked Spinach And Almond Parcels. It is the perfect healthy snack swap to be served with our favourite chai. The scrumptious recipe will add word ‘healthy’ to your monsoon cravings without letting you compromise with the taste.

Here’s the recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

400 g cooked chopped spinach

100 g almond flakes, chopped

200 g mascarpone cheese

15 g salt

10 g pepper

12 spring roll pastry sheets

200 ml oil

20 g red chilli powder

Method

Squeeze out all the water from the cooked spinach and mix with chopped almond flakes, mascarpone cheese and seasoning.

Oil the spring roll sheets and sprinkle red chilli powder. Fold four times and then repeat the layering.

Cut the layered sheets into half triangles and fill with the spinach mixture.

Close the triangle parcels using a slurry made with maida and water.

Brush the parcels with butter or oil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve hot.

Recipe: Chef Ajay Chopra

H/T: Femina