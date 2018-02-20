Heading For A Summer Wedding? Refresh Your Look With These Breezy Bottoms!

Summer is almost here and yay, ’cause we now get to flaunt our sexy outfits. The knock-knock of the season also opens the doors for (another) wedding season.

Now, the crop tops with the lehengas, layered with jackets are quite a trend and are surely here to rock another set of traditional events. But, aren’t we all always craving to get our hands on something new? And, the recent outings of B-Town celebs have yet again become the dose of fashion medication.

Giving the quintessential ghagra a tad bit rest, the stars have experimented with the bottoms giving the entire attire a glamorous twist. Rhea Kapoor at her cousin Mohit Marwah’s Mehendi ceremony, brought in the casual vibes the desi way. Ditching the floor length ghagra, she paired her Anamika Khanna kaftan kurta with a sheer embroidered 3/4th skirt. And not to miss, keeping it super casual she paired it with our favorite go-to footwear – sneakers. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, has promised not to drape sarees in a usual way. Her sarees are given a comfortable twist with straight, printed and embroidered pants.

Take a look at the new styles coveted:

Ditch the usual ghagra look.

Sorry, not the basic saree way!

Sorry, not the basic saree way!

Printed skinny pants, anybody?

Printed skinny pants, anybody?

Do the dhoti dance…

Do the dhoti dance…

Pleats, please!

Pleats, please!

Which one of them is your favourite look? Do share with us.