Headed To Kenya To Volunteer, 93 Y.O. Grandma Proves Anyone Can Make A Difference

Age stops mattering when the heart wills passionately enough to do something and Nonna Irma, a 93-year-old grandmother in Noventa Vicentina in Veneto, Italy, is a fitting example of the same. Travelling to Kenya to volunteer at an orphanage there, Irma has been giving donations to the orphanage for years.

And while we are tremendously inspired by Irma, her biggest fan is her granddaughter, Elisa Coltro, who posted her grandma’s inspiring decision on Facebook. Explaining how Irma had set off for Kenya but “not to some tourist resort to be waited on hand and foot, but to go to a village of children, in an orphanage. I’m showing her to you because I believe that all of us should always keep a dash of recklessness in order to live and not just survive. Look at her… Who’s stopping her? I love her,” Elisa wrote.

Elisa Coltro Questa è la mia nonna Irma ❤️, una giovanotta di 93 anni, che stanotte è partita per il Kenya. Non in villaggio turistico servita e riverita, ma per andare in un villaggio di bambini, in un…

Irma took the step after feeling that the donations weren’t enough and she wanted to make herself useful to the children in the orphanage in some other, meaningful way. Planning on staying there for three weeks, she was joined by her daughter on the journey, but knowing her grandma, Elisa isn’t sure about her return date.

“Or perhaps my grandma will decide to stay and won’t come back,” Coltro joked. “It’s entirely possible, knowing her big heart and her energy.”

Well, the saying is true then, age is, indeed, just a number.

