Head To NARI To Find Out About Your Rights And The Policies Affecting Your Life

The Indian government often comes up with schemes and policies to uplift women, but they are seldom aware of the full extent of their rights.

To fill in this gap in awareness, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched NARI, an online portal, which will serve as the national repository comprising of all kinds of information which will benefit women across the country.

This portal will provide women with information about their rights, economic opportunities, social support, legal aid, housing schemes, etc.

The portal’s intention is to serve as a one-point platform where women can easily access details of over 350 central and state schemes which will directly have an impact on issues affecting their lives.

According to The Better India, WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi said, “Nari is a niche initiative by the WCD Ministry to list all the central and state-specific schemes. The platform will provide information to women on issues affecting their lives.”

H/T: The Better India