He Is An Embodiment Of A Certain Kind Of Perfection Of A Free Mind: Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer Singh’s Stylist

The Bittoo Sharma to Alauddin Khilji journey of actor Ranveer Singh has seen many colors. From a boy next door to a vicious man, he has a shown a wide spectrum of his caliber in the past eight years. And, it’s not only his roles that have shown the eccentricity and colorful side of his character. His clothes have also been a point of attention.

Quirky prints, funky glasses, OTT clothing, Ranveer Singh has been the man of flamboyance. As he celebrates his 33rd birthday, the woman behind his wings of experimentation, Nitasha Gaurav, talks about what goes behind styling the man full of colors.

The first time Nitasha styled Ranveer was for a cover of Filmfare after his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat. And, since then Nitasha has been the one picking and helping Ranveer with his sense of experimentation.

Nitasha exclaimed that Ranveer is a man who is unfazed by judgement and is child-like when it comes to choosing his wardrobe. “He loves colour, he is flamboyant and extremely confident as a person. He is not looking for approval. And that immediately sets him free in a way that you can’t even imagine. He wears what he is drawn to. He likes print on print on print. He is almost childlike, actually! How children are drawn to color and bright vibrant things? And things that cause a degree of excitement when you see them. Even he responds to bright, cheerful and happy prints in the same way,” Nitasha told The Quint.

She added that Ranveer has changed people’s perception of men’s fashion. “In many ways when I think of men’s fashion in this country, I think of it as pre-Ranveer and post-Ranveer. He is an embodiment of a certain kind of perfection of a free mind. So, he is almost an ideal for somebody who has broken away from these shackles and is flying free,” she said.

“If you look at a lot of how celebs before Ranveer dressed in a certain way, as if hero hai toh aisa dikhna chahiye or aisa hona chahiye. Here comes a man who goes through all these theories and doesn’t give a damn and then everything that he does… first there is usually an uproar as to ‘OMG, he wore this! or OMG, he wore that!’ and then suddenly you see it everywhere and suddenly everybody is wearing it,” she added.

From Farah Khan once commenting on Ranveer’s look saying he stole the cloth of her house’s curtains to social media trolling him for his looks, Ranveer’s style has been a point of discussion always. One of his most talked about style was definitely when he wore a while Demobaza and looked like a condom.

Speaking of which, Nitasha said, “Ranveer is not someone who would ever say ‘my favourite outfit is a white shirt and blue jeans’. So that look was Ranveer Singh’s answer to a white t-shirt and blue jeans with Demobaza.”

“Ranveer doesn’t take it all too seriously. He is not worried about what people will think of him and so in the process, he ends up standing out! In fact, he is the only one who would be able to attempt something like this or have this kind of fun. In hindsight, if I think about it, we have done a lot of classics too which nobody remembers,” Nitasha added.

Nitasha also added that Ranveer does dress up the conventional way, but that’s passes by everybody’s memory. “It’s not like he has never worn a black suit or a blue tuxedo, but nobody remembers those looks. For all the 60 times he has worn outrageous clothes, there have been 40 when he has dressed up conservatively or he has donned classics,” she quipped.

“Ranveer is extremely vivacious. He is an extrovert, he likes people and drawing them to himself. Even if you hear stories of his childhood, Ranveer would put up shows for his family and do things or dress up in a certain way, simply to entertain them!” Nitasha points out.

Concluding, Nitasha said, “It’s not standing out for the sake of standing out. I mean, here is a man who truly enjoys all the madness and craziness of having fun with fashion. In fact, because he is the only one who would be able to attempt something like this, he stands out.”

Nitasha spills: Ranveer must be owning hundreds and hundreds of shoes. There is a room full of them… he has countless sunglasses, hats, and shoes!

H/T: The Quint