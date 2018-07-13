Having Survived Rape And Body Shaming, This Mumbaikar Showed Impeccable Fortitude

She was bullied for her color in school and asked to apply ‘fair and lovely.’ She was body shamed. She was raped by a teacher in college. Her self-confidence was severely battered by mean, inconsiderate jibes and comments. Yet she rose above it all. This is the story of a Mumbaikar who displayed impeccable resilience and learned to be her own hero.

Humans of Bombay recently shared the story of a Mumbaikar, who learned to love and believe in herself despite the jarring experiences of life. Here are excerpts from her story:

“Growing up, I was bullied because of my dark complexion. My classmates even asked me why I wasn’t applying ‘fair and lovely.’ It got worse when a girl threw her shoe at me, saying ‘go away, you don’t belong here’… I internalised all the anger,” she recollects.

The bullying diminished her confidence and self-worth. The beauty standards around her appeared unfathomable and she started wearing baggy clothes and withdrew in her shell.

It was after she made it to college that things started changing for her. While ‘ragging’ her, her seniors made her wrap a towel around her and do a photo shoot. She shares, “I knew they were ‘ragging’ me, but I can’t thank them enough because when I saw those photos, everything changed. I realised that I was beautiful. These photos captured the real me – and for the first time, I liked what I saw. ”

She thus took up photography as a hobby. “My confidence came through my camera… and it defeated my insecurities. I began to photograph myself more – I took care of myself better, lost the baggy clothes and set out to lose weight. In 6 months I lost 20 kgs and I knew that anything I set my heart on, I could achieve. I was a confident new person,” shares the Mumbaikar.

It was her self-respect and confidence that made her leave a guy who said to her that ‘it’s the way you look, my parents won’t accept you.’

It was owing to the internal strength that she developed over the years, that even the biggest setback of her life couldn’t break her. She was raped by a professor back in college which did leave her feeling insecure, not for long though. This is when her resilience and self-love kicked in and she recollected herself yet again.

She shares how she worked on herself, “I kept reminding myself that the fault wasn’t mine – I yanked myself out of it. So, I worked twice as hard to keep my spirit intact and focus on my photography… I dreamt of being the best photographer in India.”

She adds, “Three years later when I came to Mumbai, I started my own company — a feeling I can’t express. It wasn’t easy, but I stuck it out… and that’s been my biggest lesson.

Today, I have a great business, my own home and a boyfriend who makes me happy. But that’s only because I FEEL beautiful in my skin – I am the masterpiece I was searching for my entire life and I love every shade, every scar, every color it displays.”

The fact that an individual can be thronged with merciless comments just because of the color of their skin or the size of their body is indeed heartbreaking. How can we judge if someone is beautiful or not by subscribing to a set of baseless beauty standards and stereotypes? We worship fair skin which in fact is owing to a ‘lack’ of melanin and yet we look down upon the ones with dark skin as if they are the ones lacking on something. How skewed, how inhuman is this categorizing. High time, we rise above this all.

H/T: Humans of Bombay

Image source: Humans of Bombay