Having Sought Passive Euthanasia In Shanbaug Case, Pinki Virani Hails SC Ruling

Human rights activist and author Pinki Virani, who had sought mercy killing for Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who was in a vegetative state for 42 years before dying in 2015, on Friday commended the Supreme Court judgment in favour of passive euthanasia.

“I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court of India for upholding the landmark judgment of March, 2011 on passive euthanasia,” she told The Hindu.

The core philosophy behind the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing passive euthanasia and giving legal status to ‘advance directives’ is that the right to a dignified life extends up to the point of having a dignified death. On Friday, it recognised the “living will” made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, said passive euthanasia and an advance living were “permissible”. The bench also laid down guidelines as to who could execute the will and how the medical board could grant the nod for passive euthanasia.

Ms. Virani had approached the Supreme Court in 2009 as the “next friend” of Shanbaug, who was in a vegetative state after being assaulted and raped by a wardboy-cum-sweeper at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai in 1973. Remembering Shanbaug, who became the face of the debate on euthanasia in the country, Ms. Virani said, “This judgment is because of, who suffered for 42 years. We must thank her.”

She had approached the Supreme Court in 2009 as the next friend of Shanbaug and the Supreme Court had passed a judgment on passive euthanasia on March 8, 2011. In which it was mentioned that it would stand as the law until revoked or ratified by Parliament. “Passive euthanasia is allowed when a patient is in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) like Aruna Shanbau”, she added.

H/T: The Hindu