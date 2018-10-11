Having Mastered The Skill To Draw With Both Hands, 24 Y.O. Alamelu Is The Budding Artist To Look Out For

Meet Alamelu Annhamalai, the 24-year-old independent visual artist from Chennai, who recently gained attention for her remarkable skills of being able to draw with both hands. She was featured by Instagram on their Weekend Hashtag Project, #WHPshowoff, which showcased her ambidextrous line-drawing and the video has gained over 6.5 million views.

“It perfectly fit what I was doing. I submitted my entry and actually did not expect them to get back. There were about 4000 submissions for this hashtag alone. As an artist, you’re trying very hard to figure out many things and so positive feedback is always very gratifying. I feel very encouraged by this whole thing,” said Alamelu.

“I’m not ambidextrous at all!” Alamelu added. “I did wonder how easier it would be if only I could use both my hands. That’s how it began.” It was on March 23 that she uploaded her first video of a simple, single-line drawing of a face. She shared that she achieved the skill of drawing with both by simply instructing her left hand to mimic her right hand.

Since she graduated in Visual Arts from Stella Maris with a specialization in painting, she has been working with architects and interior designers and taking up commissioned projects. She also launched her solo exhibit, ‘A Soldier of Hope’, at the Lalit Kala Academy in October 2017.

She has dabbled in various art forms and said that “When you can keep experimenting with various forms, why restrict yourself?” But the real struggle for her is to reach out to the right kind of people who understand and appreciate her work.

“Although with technology, we’ve been able to gain a better pedestal for our work now, we can still draw parallels with what an artist might have gone through centuries ago to the challenges I face today. Overall, it has remained the same,” she said.

She feels that art needs to be made a part of the education curriculum in school. “In our school system, art is given the least importance. I have conducted art therapy classes for children and this has been an internal journey for me as well. I’ve seen them improve over the period of the course both academically and psychologically. I’ve had parents tell me that the child sits down to learn and concentrates better on his/her studies. On one hand, while it has been beneficial to them, on the other hand, I’ve been able to observe a lot from these children. I have always loved to study people, their behavior and the complexities of human nature,” she explained.

Art is her escape, whenever she feels stressed. “I pick up a pen and start drawing. Simple line-drawings are ways in which I unwind. There’s no pressure to meet someone’s expectations here. I feel my best work comes out when I’m actually unwinding,” she said.

