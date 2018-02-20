Having Lost Her Hands At 13, Malvika Iyer Co-Chairs World Economic Forum India Summit

Malvika Iyer lost her hands in a bomb blast at the age of thirteen, couldn’t walk for the first six months, but taught herself to walk again and use a pair of prosthetic hands. And now she has completed her Ph.D., too!

The incident took place when she was in her 10th class, then 13-year-old Malvika was in her garage. There had been a fire at an ammunition depot nearby that left fragments everywhere, and a grenade landed up in the garage which exploded when she held it.

“This was halfway into what was supposed to be 10th grade, but I had missed so much school that the only option was to lose more time — but I decided to take it upon myself to not. I shifted my entire focus to studying nonstop and enrolled myself in classes that trained me in crash courses. I was so determined that with the help of a writer, I cleared my boards — my first big victory!” she shared with Humans of Bombay.

Initially, she felt inferior to others, keeping herself covered and unwilling to talk about what happened to her but soon she realized that “being alive was a complete miracle – if I got through my accident, I could do anything” and decided to celebrate her existence.

Today, she has received awards like REX Karmaveer Chakra Global Fellowship and the First Women in the World Emerging Leaders Award in New York. She has been invited to speak at the UN Headquarters and co-chair the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit in New Delhi, last year.

“Look at me — I’m a Ph.D. with no hands! Just know that a bad phase or a disability is a chapter in your book…it’s not the entire story and the only person who can write your happily ever after — is YOU,” she said.