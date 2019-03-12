Having Helped Over 50,000 Animals, Mini Vasudevan Honoured With Nari Shakti Award

On 8th March, International Women’s Day, Mini Vasudevan was awarded the Nari Shakti Puruskar by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for her efforts towards helping stray animals in Coimbatore. It was in 2004 that she came back to India, leaving a well-earning job in the US for doing something worthwhile to end the suffering animals go through.

She, along with her husband Madhu Ganesh, founded the Humane Animal Society (HAS), a non-governmental organization in 2006 and have been working for the welfare of animals in Coimbatore. It includes vaccination, rescue, rehabilitation and creating awareness among people.

“I have always been someone who couldn’t bear to see animals suffer, even when I was a child. I have encountered veterinary doctors who were either uninterested in treating stray animals or chose not to do so to retain their regular clients. Due to these things, we decided to launch Humane Animal Society here,” she said.

“People, including many law enforcement officials, were unaware of the animal welfare laws in the country; they didn’t even know these laws existed! Animal welfare laws in India are one of the best in the whole world, but enforcement is very poor,” she added.

Till date HAS has helped over 50,000 animals and also has an outpatient facility for people if they can’t afford treatment for their pets.

“This is a tremendous achievement by those working with us – staff, volunteers and all our donors who put their hard-earned money into HAS. We are very proud that we have been able to change the attitude of the people towards animals,” Mini said.

“The kind of responses we get when people call when they spot an animal in distress has itself changed a lot. Previously when we got calls, we would request them to stay near the animal till we reach there. But now, people either bring the animals here or at least wait with the animal till our team reaches the location,” she added. “We still have a long way to go. We are not at a point where we can sit back and feel comfortable – far from it. But I do think we have come a long way from where we began.”

