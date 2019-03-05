Having Faced Hardships Since A Young Age, Nothing Could Stop Meenakshi Ammal From Being A Cooking Legend

Published almost seven decades ago, S Meenakshi Ammal’s cookbook ‘Samaithu Par’ is still considered as an important guide when it comes to making traditional dishes of the Tamil Brahmin Community. She faced many hardships in her life, she still persevered and wrote three books that were the treasure of her commendable cooking skills.

Married at the age of 19, Meenakshi Ammal always had a knack for cooking even as a child. Tragedy struck when her husband died suddenly a few years later, leaving her at the age of 21 to look after her two-year-old son, her seven-year-old brother-in-law, and her mother-in-law. But even the growing heap of responsibilities at such a young age could do nothing to stifle her cooking skills.

She was known amongst her family for her supreme culinary prowess and was often approached by relatives for some or the other cooking-related query.

“She never used to let any guest go without feeding them,” her granddaughter-in-law, Priya Ramkumar shared. After her boys had grown up and left for college, Meenakshi was encouraged by her uncle, KV Krishnaswami Iyer, to write a cookbook.

Initially, she faced severe criticism from people around her for writing recipes that had been passed from one generation to another, but she rallied on and her book was self-published in September 1951.

She wrote two more books before she passed away a little more than a decade after the release of her first book. Since then, the book has been translated into English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“Many of these recipes are original. I don’t want them to be lost,” said Priya. In the early 90s, Priya joined the family publishing business and added two more titles to the earlier series of cookbooks.

Though she never got to meet Meenakshi, Priya still prefers to go through books for her favorite recipes.

“It’s so lucidly written,” she said, “Other than she being a very good cook, she was a very methodical person.”

H/T: The News Minute