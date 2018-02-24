Hashtag #ArmMeWith Goes Viral In Response To Trump’s Illogical Quick Fix Idea For School Shootings

Hashtag #ArmMeWith has gone viral on Twitter in response to US President Donald Trump’s comment that expressed that armed teachers and security guards could frighten off potential shooters and prevent more deaths during the White House “listening session”.

Gun rights and selling of weapons is a long-standing debate in the US. Each time a school shooting claims innocent lives, students and parents come forward to urge lawmakers to restrict sales of assault rifles, and also to ban guns. The pattern keeps repeating itself with no change in the laws whatsoever.

Presidents come and go but the problem remains intact. Donald Trump, however, surpassed all the previous presidents when he carried a cue card with “I hear” written on it to the White House “listening session” and gave a quick fix through the suggestion to arm teachers. The cue card explicitly suggested that the current US president had to remind himself to act like he cared. Kudos President Trump, we hear you!

Enraged by Trump’s attitude towards the issue, teachers around America posted their views on Twitter using the hashtag #ArmMeWith, citing items instead that teachers could be armed with to school instead of guns.

Here are some of the tweets:

Helping Kids Rise on Twitter Listen to the teachers! #ArmMeWith a strong classroom library that will teach empathy and empower students to understand (and respect) other human beings. 📸: Write on with Miss G on IG #kidlit

Aimee D. on Twitter ArmMeWith smaller class sizes, not guns. #NotOneMore

Liz 🌵 on Twitter I love this so much. #armmewith

Jessica on Twitter During a time in history that is often disheartening, frustrating, and sometimes simply unbelievable, these children fighting back give me hope. While I am a teacher I promise to fight for my students and colleagues. Please #armmewith the things I need.