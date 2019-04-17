Haryana To Set Up Women-Run Poll Centres To Celebrate Women’s Political Voice

For the first time ever, the Election Commission in Haryana is gearing up to set up Sakhi Matdan Kendras in each Assembly segment to spread the message of women empowerment.

On Tuesday, Haryana’s Chief Electoral officer Rajeev Ranjan said that the initiative would go a long way in spreading the message in the society that women’s political voices matters. “Extensive steps are being taken to increase participation of women in the democratic system,” he said.

The kendras which will exclusively be run by women will also have arrangements made where separate queues for women would be formed on each polling centre in the state. “While casting vote, priority would be given to those women who are pregnant and near delivery and those who are having children below three years of age. In those polling centres where the number of women in the queue is more than 15, two women would be allowed to cast their vote after every single male voter so that women need not to stand in the queue for too long in summer. Apart from this, arrangement of separate toilets for women would also be made at the polling site.”

“Under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), women are being made aware regarding voting through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Anganwadi workers,” he added.

