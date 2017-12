Organised by the National Rifle Association of India, the 61st National Shooting Championship is being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (December 11-31, 2017) with Small Bore Rifle events and Pistol events, which also includes Para events.

Hailing from Haryana, pistol shooter Manu Bhaker clinched her ninth gold medal by winning the junior mixed team event at the competition yesterday. She teamed up with Abhishek Arya at the junior mixed team air pistol event, when she bagged nine gold medals in two days in women’s pistol events.

She also won the junior women’s 10m air pistol, the junior women’s civilian air pistol, and the youth women’s air pistol individual gold medals along with the team gold in these events. She beat Olympian Heena Sidhu with a new national record score in the finals in the women’s 10m air pistol on Saturday, and is definitely a shooter to look out for in the future.

A total of 4,800 men and women shooters from across the country have participated in the competition, including 200 wildcard entries.

