Haryana Assembly Passes The Bill To Give Capital Punishment For Rape Of Children Below 12 Years

Haryana joins Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after passing a bill allowing death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or below on Thursday.

The proposal to enact the law was accepted on February 27 this year. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a tweet today said that the law will prove to be a milestone in protecting the girl child. He tweeted:

Manohar Lal on Twitter हरियाणा विधानसभा में दंड विधि विधेयक में संशोधन बिल सर्वसम्मति से पास करने पर सभी विधायकों का आभार, जिसमें 12 साल से कम उम्र की बेटियों के साथ दरिंदगी पर फांसी और उम्र कैद का प्रावधान किया गया है | बेटियों को सुरक्षित रखने की दिशा में ये कदम मील का पत्थर साबित होगा |

The bill amends provisions under Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and Section 354D (2) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the three states passing the bill, Maharashtra and Karnataka are also considering the death penalty for child rapists.

Image used for representational purpose