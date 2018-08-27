Harsimrat Kaur Badal On How The Government Is Transforming And Empowering Indian Women

The present government says that its primary concern is the people who are living below the poverty line, which mostly includes farming community, with women constituting the majority, as “farming has become non-profitable and a large number of farmers are debt-ridden.”

In an article that Union Minister for Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wrote for The Indian Express, she talked about how women’s contribution in India’s workforce is only 27 percent and to the country’s GDP is merely 17 percent. “The challenges before the government, therefore, were to increase the income of farmers and create conditions for the productive engagement of women. It was reckoned that if women’s participation increased to 50 percent of the workforce, the Indian economy would see a staggering increase of $0.65 trillion,” she said.

She recollected how she was “assigned the task of working towards the goals of doubling farmers’ income and creating an environment conducive to the involvement of women in our economic growth.”

They came up with multiple grass root schemes, creating more livelihood opportunities for women. “For example, 14 women entrepreneurs have taken up projects in nine mega food parks, while 60 promoters of the cold chain projects are women. The government has tried to ensure that women have the skills to leverage such opportunities. The academic-cum-research institutes, National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Technology (NIFTEM) and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), have stepped up their intake of women students. The government has also made sure that women benefit from the village adoption and training programmes,” she explained.

“Women are today largely employed for sorting, grading, washing and packing in the food processing industry. In other words, illiteracy is not an impediment in their desire for financial independence. I am fortunate to be a member of Team Modi whose leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only recognizes the potential of women but also works tirelessly to help them realize their potential. The PM has spearheaded some of the most revolutionary schemes to transform the lives of crores of women. This has ensured the increased participation of women in India’s growth story,” she added.

Via schemes like Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, steps have been taken to empower women. They are being provided with a decent housing, sanitation, and LPG connections. The government is also trying to provide them with a secure environment with its decisions like the death penalty for rapists of minor girls and the Triple Talaq Bill.

“The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana enabled 18 crore women to become part of its financial inclusion programme. Seventy-six percent of the benefits under the Mudra Yojana has accrued to six crore women. The yojana has enabled them to avail loans and become self-reliant,” Harsimrat wrote.

“The more than 7 crore toilets and 1 crore houses constructed by the government are also means to ensure the dignity of women. The Ujjwala Yojana has lit up the lives of 5.5 crore women through LPG connections. The scheme has also given them the right to good health. My own mission over the past 10 years in Punjab has involved improving the state’s child sex ratio. Nanhi Chhaan, an NGO I run, has trained 10,000 women, who have been given sewing machines. These women are changing the mindset of their families who would earlier consider them a liability,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express