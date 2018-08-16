Harnidh Kaur On The Upcoming G(irls)20 Summit 2018 And The Feeling of Representing India

Harnidh Kaur is all enthusiasm and exuberance as we catch her ahead of the upcoming G(irls)20 Summit 2018. She would be representing Indian in the summit which is to be held in Argentina this October.

Going by how she said “politics is not just an abstract concept; for me, the political ability of my context and the interaction I have with politics is very inherent to my life” the last time IWB had a interaction with her, we certainly have high hopes from her.

Forthcoming as she is, Harnidh readily explains the format of the summit to us. She shares, “It is a leadership boot camp of sorts, modeled exactly like the G-20 summit. It is seen that the G-20 leaders often dodge women’s concerns, brushing them off as the “soft issues,” unworthy of the global platform. In the G(irls)20 Summit, everything remains the same except the perspective.”

Thus, all the G-20 countries participate here as well, even the venue is the same as the G-20 summit but the topics are approached from the perspective of a young girl. And as Frost would say, that makes all the difference.

Being the co-founder of Shakti Political Action Committee, an organisation that addresses the electoral ability and rights for young women, Harnidh readily found her way to the summit.

The upper age limit to participate in the Summit being 24, Harnidh finds herself extremely fortunate for getting the opportunity to represent India. “I just filled the form and applied for it without thinking much,” she says.

Currently, she is neck deep into the Summit preparations. “We are engaging in rigorous discussions as of now. There are intense phone calls happening all the time and we are busy coming up with problem statements. It might be a week-long event but the preparations last over a span of a year,” says Harnidh.

In the current scenario, India is being vehemently condemned as an unsafe country for women all over the globe. When asked if she’d use the platform to address the issue, Harnidh retorts, “What issue? Isn’t that the reality of India? I’d, however, like to take this opportunity to explain the nuances of the violence against women in India because it is not as linear as it seems and I’d like to put up a more cohesive image.”

On being asked about the feeling of representing India on a global platform, Harnidh says, “In the current world of social media, I firmly believe that all of us represent India, all the time. But yes I would be focusing on the betterment of lives, and would use the platform to pitch in my efforts.

But if you think that it is all work and no play for Harnidh in the upcoming summit, then let me stop you right there because this girl has her plans sorted. She shares,”Oh, I have longed to visit South America since as long as I can remember. Also, Argentina boasts of the most exquisite collection of Frida Kahlo’s paintings. Being a huge Kahlo enthusiast, I can’t wait to see them all.”