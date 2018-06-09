Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team Enters Asia Cup T20 Final, Beats Pakistan By Seven Wickets

India has entered the Women’s Asia Cup Twenty20 final after the women’s cricket team delivered a seven-wicket defeat to the Pakistan team on 9th June in the Kinrara Academy Oval.

Restricting Pakistan to a score of 72 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs, India had to achieve the easy target of 73 runs. The top performances were by left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht, opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Ekta was in her great form claiming 3/14 in four-overs and was named Player of the Match. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 38 off 40 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 34 in 49 deliveries.

Even though Pakistan’s Anam Amin removed Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma within five runs, both Ekta and Smriti took control of the game.

H/T: The Hindu