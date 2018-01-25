Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Elected As Captain For T20 Series Against SA, Scores Rare Deal With CEAT

In a first of its kind deal, Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first Indian woman cricketer to bag a two-year bat endorsement deal with CEAT.

As per a report by Your Story, the contract entails that for the two-year duration that it lasts Harmeetpreet has to play with a bat with the CEAT logo on it which should be prominent and on display. Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishan Kishan are already in a similar contract with CEAT.

A recipient of Arjuna Award, Harmanpreet seems to be on a roll of late as she has also been named the Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa. The player, who currently holds the record for being the highest Indian women scorer in a World Cup at 171 runs, has had a rather laudable streak so far.

Talking about her endorsement deal, she said, “I am delighted to be associated with CEAT that is already represented by icons of Indian cricket. Taking the momentum of 2017 forward I look forward to putting in consistent performances for the team this year,”

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has also selected Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain of the same series that Harmanpreet Kaur has been elected a captain for. The five-match series starts on February 13.

