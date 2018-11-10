Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Woman Cricketer To Hit A Century In T20

Harmanpreet Kaur has become India’s first woman cricketer to score a T20 century by hitting a sensational 103 off 51 balls. She achieved the feat in a side’s match against New Zealand in Guyana in the ongoing T-20 Internationals.

“Today, Harmanpreet reminded us of her first World Cup in 2009. It was her fourth match and the way she hit the ball into the stands at SCG still counts as one of my favourite shots. And it looked as if she was continuing her knock of 171 from last year’s World Cup,” said Kamaldeesh Singh Sodhi, the first coach who trained her in cricket.

He further appreciated her timing and the flare with which she utilized the bowler’s pace. He said, “She practised with us one and a half months ago and we made U-19 boys bowl at her. She wanted to train against them as she knew that tackling pacers will be the main challenge in the West Indies. She also practised at Baradari grounds in Patiala where most Punjab-level cricketers train and it helped her batting.”

It was earlier this year that Kaur found herself in a controversy after the Punjab government found her degree to be fake and withdrew her DSP rank despite several attempts by her to make them understand that she wasn’t aware that it was a fake degree.

Speaking on the same, Kaur’s current coach Yadwinder said, “Today’s hundred is her biggest answer to those questioning her and the only thing she cares and loves is playing cricket and representing India.”

Sodhi added, “It was heartening to see the smile on her face. The controversy had made her a little depressed. She would not speak with her friends or fellow cricketers. All of us would provide her moral support and we told her to let her bat do the talking. She understood that.”

“It’s the first time that she has gone to the World Cup as captain. And, she has shown her desire to lead the team and set an example with today’s knock. Last year’s World Cup century made the world recognise her talent but, we hope today’s knock will also make the world notice her as a captain,” said Kaur’s proud father Harmander Singh Bhullar on the grand feat achieved by her.

