Harinder S. Sikka Tells The Story Of Extraordinary Valor Behind Alia Bhatt-Starer ‘Raazi’

Struggling with his disillusionment with patriotism amidst the trials of Kargil war, Harinder Sikka stumbled upon an extraordinary story of valor and thus his novel “Calling Sehmat” was born. Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’, based on Sikka’s novel, is all set to hit the big screen this May and the real-life story that inspired the movie would give you goosebumps.

During the Kargil war in 1999, Sikka happened to visit Kashmir to cover the war. That was a trying time for a lot of people in the country and the former Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy, Sikka was one of them. As he covered the war, his faith in the concept of patriotism started wavering owing to a number of intelligence failures.

In an interaction with The Hindu, he shared “I was very angry then and even questioned the patriotism of certain people in the Intelligence Department.”

Sikka adds, “There, during one such discussion, an Army officer told me that not everyone is the same. I was not too convinced about it. So he gave the example of his mother, much to my surprise. She married a Pakistani Army officer to provide India with classified information during the 1971 war. She was a Kashmiri Muslim.”

Every bit intrigued Sikka found his way to said women’s house in Maler Kotla, Punjab. Sikka came across a plethora of flabbergasting facts in his conversation with the fearless lady. The daughter of a well-established businessman from Kashmir, she was married to a Pakistani army officer to provide India with classified information during the 1971 war.

Sikka shared, “All the information she passed on from there matched with the Indian intelligence report here.” He adds, “Our Government could save its biggest pride on the sea only because of her,” talking about how she warned Indian intelligence of Pakistan’s plan to drown INS Viraat.

“Kargil passed by but I often thought about the daring act of this woman undercover who returned to the country, pregnant with the child of her Pakistani husband, and bore the Indian Army a good officer,” Sikka recollects. Yes, she came back to India with a child in her womb who, as a matter of fact, in an officer in the Indian army now.

Sikka fictionalised the story in a span of eight years. He explains, “It was important to fictionalise it as it would have been dangerous for her family.” While Sehmat, as Sikka calls her, is no more, her valor lives and her story lives.

“I am yet to fathom how Sehmat’s father, a rich businessman in Kashmir then, could push his daughter to do such a dangerous thing,” Sikka wonders. “It was the ultimate test of patriotism for the family. Despite being an ex-soldier myself, I feel proud to admit that I learned the real meaning of patriotism from her story,” he shares.

The real-life Sehmat always had the dream of unfurling the Indian tricolor at her house. “Till her death, she did it, unofficially,” shares Sikka. Call it an act of utmost consideration for her last wish that when the book opens with her death, her body is covered with the shadow of Indian flag outside the window “protecting her from the bright rays of the sun.”

Sikka shares how the book “is also an attempt to highlight one of the finest examples of extreme loyalty of the Kashmiri people towards India.” As the appropriate respect to the story of the extraordinary woman, the book is to be formally launched next week aboard INS Viraat, now docked at Mumbai yard.

H/T: The Hindu