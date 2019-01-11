Hardik, Rahul Bear The Brunt Of Sexist Comments On Koffee With Karan, Get Suspended Pending Probe

After a huge controversy following his misogynistic comments on Koffee With Karan, Hardik Pandya’s participation in the three-ODI series against Australia (which starts in Sydney this Saturday) lies dangling in mid-air as he along with KL Rahul have been suspended from the team pending further probe.

It was Diana Edulji, member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), who advocated their suspension until the quantum of sentence is announced.

Vinod Rai, CoA chairman, had recommended a 2-ODI ban for the duo earlier but Diana has suggested seeking legal opinion before zeroing upon any action. For the further probe, a 5-member Apex Council has been formed.

“Based on legal opinion and till the time the final procedure is laid down to address this issue, will recommend that a communication be sent to the concerned players and the team immediately,” Diana wrote in an email.

She further added, “It will be imperative that the players be put under suspension till a further course of action is decided for this misconduct.” Finally breaking his silence on the row, India skipper Virat Kohli has condemned the irresponsible comments on the show. “We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers do not support such views. The two concerned players have realised what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what has happened,” he said.

H/T: The Quint