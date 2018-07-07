Handloom Of This Small Village In Rajasthan Is Gaining Popularity, Thanks To LoomKatha’s Arushi

Arushi Chowdhury Khanna never started off as a ‘regular’ fashion designer. For both her internship and a full-time job at AIACA (All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association), she chose to work closely with the artisans instead of joining an already established design house.

After undergoing a 3-month long internship in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, and spending a year with the NGO called Women Weaves in Madhya Pradesh, and 2 ½ years in Uttar Pradesh’s Mubarakpur, last year this young woman ultimately launched her brand (LoomKatha) that’s solely focussed on empowering women artisans of rural India. And while at it, she’s determined to revive the lost handmade art our country was once famous for centuries ago.

During a hearty conversation with IWB, Arushi remembered the time she discovered the women artisans from Churu (a small town in Rajasthan) who immediately became a part of LoomKatha’s team. Excerpts below:

LoomKatha translates to weave-story in Hindi. What’s your brand story?

Our aim is to connect the talented artisans of India to the outside world. Their artwork, which is a celebrated part of our culture, is slowly getting overshadowed by the fast-fashion. To make the indigenous handloom work our favourite once again, LoomKatha is taking it to the global market. In this way, we aspire to fetch the artists a greater economic value which they deserve.

What did you discover about the women artisans of Churu when you first met them?

Churu is famous for its Bandhini (Bandhej) dye. Most of the rural women from this region are associated with exporters who pay them not more than Rs. 80 a day. After interacting with them, I realized that this amount gets further lessened due to the sheer ignorance these merchants have towards the underprivileged artists. Moreover, there is no recognition involved as they’ve got no control over the final production.

Did they open up about their worries in front of you?

During my conversation with these women, they happened to share stories that were majorly related to their finances. For example, how their wages are never enough for them that forces them to take loans from their merchants.

Was it difficult to convince these women to join you?

Not really, because they agreed to work for LoomKatha along with keeping their association with other design houses intact. As a start-up, I didn’t have enough resources to sustain all of them at once, well at least not until the time the company gained some recognition and started selling decently.

When was LoomKatha’s breakthrough moment?

It was during a design fiesta in Tokyo when we gained the limelight and appreciation from our clients.

Living in Pune, how do you manage to handle the production process in Churu?

I come to Rajasthan once every two months to explain pre-production to my all-women team. Thanks to technology, they now have access to mobile phones and better networks. Many of these women know how to use WhatsApp so we get to exchange and finalize the designs easily.

While you’re empowering these women in so many ways, what’s your learning so far?

I’ve learned that these female artisans are very competent and open to exploring new skills. For example, a couple of months ago, we taught them the process of dying that’s famous only in the Chhipa community of Rajasthan. It needed wearing gloves for hours, which was apparently new to them. To my surprise, none of them complained and in fact, joyfully took lessons from our experts.

I like how they are enthusiastic about making more money so they can contribute to the current financial condition in their homes. They don’t mind working a little extra for that.

Japanese Shibori fused with India Bandhani (tie-dye)

Do you have any success story to share?

It’s too early to say or boast about anything (smiles). But I think LoomKatha, so far, has been successful in sustaining many precious lives. From earning Rs. 80 a day and, in turn, dealing with misery on a daily basis, we’ve certainly seen some positive changes. Today, they get to take home Rs. 250 per day.

(image source)