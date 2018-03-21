Half Of Abortions Worldwide Are Unsafe, Resulting In The Death Of 22,800 Women Every Year: Study

The Guttmacher Institute on Thursday has revealed in its study that of the estimated 56 million abortions every year, half are unsafe. And this factor results in the deaths at least 22,800 women, every year.

These women resort to dangerous measures to abort their child, as the study says, which increases the risk to their life. The study suggests that this would decrease by two-thirds in developing regions if women used the abortion-inducing drug, misoprostol, instead.

It also found that in the last 25 years the abortion rates have dropped significantly in developed regions but in developing countries, there has been no such change.

“Most women who have an abortion do so because they did not intend to become pregnant in the first place,” the report’s co-author Susheela Singh said. “Meeting the need for contraception is critical to bringing down rates even further.”

According to data published by the Guttmacher Institute, the abortion rate is approximately the same in countries where abortions are largely or totally prohibited and also in the ones without restrictions. The Caribbean has the highest annual rate of abortions– estimated at 59 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.

The study also found that between 2000 and 2017, in total 33 countries including Nepal, Uruguay, Niger, and Ethiopia have eased their abortion rules, Nicaragua is the only country to do the opposite. And some countries like the United States, Russia, Hungary, and Latvia have added restrictions to their broadly liberal laws. The report said that two-fifths of women live in countries where abortion is banned or restricted.

The report concludes that governments need to ease abortion laws, provide access to abortion services, and make sure that women have access to contraceptive services plus get post-abortion care. Stigma around abortion needs to go to stop women, who fear the same and get terminations secretly in a risky manner, which is life-threatening.

