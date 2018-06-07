Hairstylist And Social Activist Nalini Naegamvala Is Helping Women From Mumbai Slums Get Jobs

Celebrity hairstylist and philanthropist Nalini Naegamvala of the famous salon ‘Nalini and Yasmin’ is currently empowering women from the slums of Mumbai.

In partnership with FICCI FLO and Salaam Bombay, she has set up a mobile van that acts as a parlour training school for women living in slums. The training school offers hair, beauty, and spa courses for women from various slum areas.

“Many of these girls are not allowed to travel far to learn these skills. Since the bus will be near their slums, they will now have the opportunity to do these courses and become job worthy,” Naegamvala tells Vogue India. She explains, “The BMC has a time limit on how long the bus can be parked in one place. I think it is about two hours. So, after the two hours, the bus goes to a different slum location and trains the girls there.”

Nalini has been training women from the less privileged sections of society at the Nalini Hair Academy for a long time now. She also aims to make the courses at her academy affordable, so 25 percent of the course fee is paid by the student, 25 percent is paid by Naegamwala’s personal contribution, and the rest 50 percent is paid by FICCI.

H/T: Vogue India